Harvey Fierstein Talks I WAS BETTER LAST NIGHT in Free Livestream

Broadway favorite Harvey Fierstein is set to release his long-awaited memoir published by Penguin Random House, 'I Was Better Last Night' on March 1. Alongside the release of the memoir is a free livestream event in which Fierstein will discuss his memoir with journalist Michael Musto. The event is free to anyone who chooses to register, and will have a Q+A session after the interview.

Interested viewers can register for the virtual event, which is presented in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, here. Registered participants will receive an email with the viewing link in the days before the March 1st, 6pm discussion.

A poignant and hilarious memoir from the cultural icon, gay rights activist, and four-time Tony Award-winning actor and playwright, revealing never-before-told stories of his personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, and of his fabled career.

I Was Better Last Night bares the inner life of this eccentric nonconforming child from his roots in 1952 Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, to the gay rights movements of the seventies and the tumultuous AIDS crisis of the eighties, through decades of addiction, despair, and ultimate triumph.

Fierstein is the Tony Award-winning author of Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage aux Folles. His other theater writings include Kinky Boots, Newsies, Casa Valentina (all Tony-nominated), A Catered Affair (twelve Drama Desk nominations), and Bella Bella, and his theater performances include, Torch Song Trilogy and Hairspray (Tony Awards for both), Fiddler on the Roof, La Cage aux Folles, Gently Down the Stream, and A Catered Affair. His film and television appearances include Mrs. Doubtfire, The Good Wife, and Cheers (Emmy nominated), and he has voiced characters in the film Mulan, and the shows Big Mouth, The Dark Crystal, BoJack Horseman, and many more.

Visit his website to preorder the upcoming memoir here.