The National Hellenic Museum Hosts Annual Gala May 11 At The Geraghty

Dedicated to collecting, preserving and portraying the legacy of Greek history and culture in America, the National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 South Halsted Street, has announced it will hold its Annual Gala, Projecting into the Future, on Saturday, May 11, starting at 5:30 p.m., at The Geraghty, 2520 S. Hoyne Avenue in Chicago.

An opportunity for hundreds of Greek Americans and friends from across the country to gather together for a night of philanthropy, the Gala features spectacular auctions, live music, dinner and cocktails, and dancing while celebrating and supporting the legacy of Hellenism.

Philanthropic support from NHM 2019 Gala will benefit the tens of thousands of children and adults who visit the NHM every year through field trips, tours and dynamic cultural and historical programs. The National Hellenic Museum is dedicated to preserving the important memories of the Greek experience in America and the Hellenic legacy. As the largest collection of its kind in the world, the NHM is honored to protect these significant moments of shared history.

The museum will soon unveil the NHM Collections & Archives Portal, which will allow anyone to access museum's catalogs online from anywhere by viewing digitized artifacts and archival materials with mapping technology, community-based tagging, educational content, and more. Founded in Chicago as the Hellenic Museum and Cultural Center (HMCC) in 1983,the HMCC moved to the city's Greektown neighborhood in 2004 and opened its current location on Halsted Street as the National Hellenic Museum in 2011.

The contemporary four-story building is home to extensive collections, rotating exhibitions, classrooms, and a stunning rooftop view of Chicago. Three floors of galleries explore ancient and modern themes and provide multi-use spaces to host tours, public programs, and private events. The NHM boasts a rich repository of 20,000+ artifacts, photos, historic newspapers, books and an archive of 450+ recorded histories.

The NHM Collections & Archives serve as a central repository of Greek American history, now many generations strong. The Museum celebrates the mosaic of the Greek diaspora, immigrant journeys, and the breadth of the American experience.

Individual NHM Gala tickets are $350 and tables of 10 are $3,200. To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://one.bidpal.net/nhmgala19 or call 312-655-1234 x28. Guests may also choose to take advantage of a hotel block at a downtown Chicago hotel, The Gwen, the weekend of Gala by making reservations online with a group rate available through April 12.





