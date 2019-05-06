NADA House Now Open on Governors Island Through August 4

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is pleased to present NADA House, the organization's second off-site exhibition on Governors Island, featuring45 artists from NADA Member galleries and non-profits in a new, expanded format across 34 rooms in three historic, turn-of-the-century Colonial Revival houses. The collaborative, public exhibition is on view every weekend, Friday through Sunday, 11AM-5PM from May 2, 2019 to August 4, 2019.



The exhibition will be free and open to the public, with monthly programmatic activations and performances.



"We are excited to continue our partnership with Governors Island, a New York City landmark with a rich history," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "These types of collaborations are crucial in presenting new formats for our members to showcase contemporary art - ones that highlight artists' work in unique environments."



The second edition of the Governors Island exhibition comes as part of NADA's expanded commitment to year-round programming. Most recently, NADA held the New York Gallery Open, a new initiative designed to bring visitors, collectors, curators and critics to over 50 art spaces across New York City for public tours, talks, performances, and more.



NADA House is an opportunity for NADA members to stage a group show in an intimate and unusual setting, with only one or two artists on display in each room. NADA House reflects the camaraderie intrinsic to NADA's mission, and exemplifies the organization's adaptive approach to finding new models to present work from its community.



Responding to the unique context of Governors Island and the specific character of these houses, many participating artists will present work that speaks to the island's changing identity over time - from its origins as Lenape land occupied by Native Americans of the Manhattan region to its role in the Revolutionary War, and later from its use by the US Army and Coast Guard to its current state as a site for artistic, scientific, and urban experimentation.



FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS

Susan Bee, Ada Potter, Susan Stainman, Erica Stoller, Jane Swavely (A.I.R. Gallery)

Tyler Healy (AA|LA Gallery)

Joy Feasley, Paul Swenbeck (Adams and Ollman)

Kristin Walsh (Helena Anrather)

Yanique Norman (Atlanta Contemporary)

Quay Quinn Wolf (Jack Barrett)

Fernanda Fragateiro & Shahrzad Kamel (Josée Bienvenu Gallery)

James Hoff (Callicoon Fine Arts)

Sara Rahbar (Carbon 12)

Rachel Eulena Williams (COOPER COLE)

Tony Pedemonte (Creative Growth Art Center)

Sarah Zapata (Deli Gallery)

Julien Creuzet (DOCUMENT)

Ayana Evans (EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop)

R.M. Fischer, fierce pussy (Essex Flowers)

Billy Jacobs (False Flag)

Zach Martin (Fisher Parrish Gallery)

Laurie Kang (Franz Kaka)

Navine G. Khan-Dossos (FRIDMAN GALLERY)

Katy Fischer (GEARY)

Amadeus Certa (Golestani)

Denise Kupferschmidt (Halsey McKay Gallery)

Emma Kohlmann (Jack Hanley Gallery)

Erick Medel, Baseera Khan (HOUSING)

Rachel Higgins (Kristen Lorello)

Ethan Greenbaum (Lyles & King)

RJ Supa (Marinaro)

Jory Rabinovitz (Martos Gallery)

Megan Brady (Mrs.)

Paul Gabrielli (NEW DISCRETIONS)

Karen Kraven (Parisian Laundry)

Erik Frydenborg (The Pit)

Christopher Aque (Regards)

Joseph Hart (Romer Young Gallery)

Sophie Stone (Safe Gallery)

Anya Kielar (Rachel Uffner Gallery)

Bailey Scieszka (What Pipeline)



ABOUT NADA

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In addition NADA hosts an annual art fair in Miami.

Image: Left: Atlanta Contemporary presents Yanique Norman at NADA House. Courtesy of the artist and Atlanta Contemporary.

Right: Mrs. presents Meghan Brady at NADA House. Courtesy of the artist and Mrs.





