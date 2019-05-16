Eurovision Trophy Designer Presents First Major Exhibition

Swedish glass artist Kjell Engman, designer of the coveted Eurovision Song Contest trophy, has his first major UK exhibition opening on 18 May at Gallery in the Lanes, Bedford Street Norwich. The exhibition runs to 28 June. The opening is the same day as the final of The Eurovision Song Contest.

Alongside Engman's distinctive glass sculptures the exhibition will include a limited number of miniature replica Eurovision trophies made by Swedish glass company Kosta Boda. All the work is for sale.

Now in his seventies and something of a legendary figure within the Swedish glass industry, Engman has been designing for Kosta Boda, one of the world's leading brands of glassware and art glass, since 1978. Nowadays his main focus is on creating unique one-off sculptural artworks and commissions that are collected world-wide. Well-known collectors have included Prince and Bob Hope!

Engman is an exuberant character with a real lust for life. He's played in bands, rides a Harley Davidson and enjoys hunting. Music and the natural world are key influences on his work. He says, 'I like to make glass you can feel, glass that appeals to all of our senses and tries to make use of refraction and light. I want to paint pictures and tell stories all at the same time.'

In 2008 Engman was commissioned to design the Eurovision Song Contest trophy, still in use today. Made from solid transparent glass in the style of a classic microphone, the trophy is remade each year with the name of the host city and national flag of the host country. A second 'back-up' trophy is also made and stored in a vault, just in case anything happens to the first one! (In 2009, Norway's Alexander Ryback broke his trophy minutes after receiving it when he put it down too forcefully. In 2013, Danish winner Emmelie de Forest loaned her award to Denmark's National Museum. When they opened the box the trophy was broken in two places and it had to be repaired by conservation experts.)

Sculptural glass art work can provide a beautiful focal point to an interior. Hand-blown glass is an ancient art form that requires great skill and creativity on the part of the artist. It's also becoming increasingly collectible. Perhaps the most well know collector is Sir Elton John. In an interview with The Guardian in November 2016 he said, 'I'm a huge collector of glass - I love it and feel it's the last great underrated area of creativity'.

Engman's style is distinctive, bold, bright and colourful, ranging from the playful to the delicate to the sensuous. Figurative, fantastical and frequently witty, the stunning blown glass art works reflect his love of music and the natural world. His art works could almost be described as Dali-esque in style - in total contrast to the simplicity and minimalism that we usually associate with Swedish design.

The exhibition will feature around thirty art works including new pieces made especially for the show. Several miniature replica Eurovision trophies will be for sale. Engman will be making a rare trip outside his homeland to come to Norwich for the exhibition set up and preview.

Kjell Engman: Journey of Dreams takes place at Gallery in the Lanes, Bedford Street, Norwich from 18 May to 28 June 2019; opening on the same day as the Eurovision Grand Final! His work will be complemented by an exhibition of Kosta Boda art glass and production pieces, together creating one of the biggest displays of the iconic Swedish brand's glassware seen in England.

Gallery in the Lanes in Norwich is part of parent company Riverside Art and Glass Ltd which was established in 2012. The company is a leading player in the county's arts and culture sector. Gallery in the Lanes shows a wide range of art from local, national and international artists, specialising in glass but also exhibiting paintings, prints, ceramics, wood, jewellery and furniture.

www.riversideartandglass.co.uk

Kjell Engman was born in 1946 in Stockholm and studied at Konstfack in Stockholm (Sweden's largest college of arts, crafts and design) and Pilchuck glass school in Stanwood, Washington, USA. In recent years he has survived three heart attacks yet still retains his energy and dynamism, continuing to work in his studio at Kosta Boda's glassworks in Småland.

www.kjellengman.com

Based in the Kingdom of Crystal, in heart of the forests in the Swedish province of Småland ever since 1742 Kosta Boda is the country's oldest working glassworks. Fusing technology and a specialist understanding of glass, their glassware is vibrant, bold, innovative and provocative. It is admired and treasured by a broad public internationally.

www.kostaboda.com

Listings Information

Kjell Engman

Exhibition of stunning hand-blown glass art work by Sweden's leading designer.

18 May - 28 June

Gallery in the Lanes, Bedford Street, Norwich, NR2 1AG

www.galleryinthelanes.co.uk

FREE

Open: Monday to Saturday 9.30am - 5.30pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm





