Charles Kaiman exhibits new paintings at Blue Mountain Gallery in Chelsea, New York City, April 23 to May 18, 2019. This is his nineteenth one person show in New York City. Kaiman has been painting daily for the last fifty-seven years.

Born in 1947 in the Bronx to two indulgent parents, Charles was allowed as a toddler to draw and paint on walls of his apartment. As a child prodigy, at the age of 12 and 13 he painted religious murals (6' x 48') for the Israel Community Center Synagogue in Levittown, New York. He attended the Art Students League, and studied with Jean Liberte at 13. After Liberte's death several years later, he studied with Edwin Dickinson at the League as well.

Kaiman's focus while painting is on modulated tonal purity, using sequences of color-value as taught by his instructor Edwin Dickinson. While searching for his approach, he combined his passion for Bel Canto opera and transposed his understanding of vocal production into painting. A collector of classic opera recordings, his studio is nearly always filled by magnificent arias as he paints. His technique involves eschewing visual preconceptions about sight and an almost hypnotic mindfulness while attempting to hit the precise color values of each visual spot. This musical quality of his art, the use of sequential pure tones, is demonstrated in his work.

In 2003, Charles Kaiman moved from New York City to Albuquerque, New Mexico. His upcoming show consists of still lifes done in natural light directly from the motif. His paintings are oil on canvas or on wood and are permutations on a visual theme. They are composed of objects randomly arranged rather than predetermined and mirror the random encounters and chance meetings so consequential in life.





Related Articles View More Visual Arts Stories