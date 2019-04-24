Bailey Contemporary Arts presents ARBOREAL, Mixed Medium, The Art of Trees

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) in Pompano Beach presents Arboreal, an exhibition inspired by the lives of trees and human interaction within a natural environment. The exhibit will be on view in the Central and East Galleries from May 3, 2019 through June 28, 2019. There is an opening reception, free to the public, on Friday, May 3 from 6pm to 10 pm during Old Town Untapped. For more information, www.baileyarts.org.

While grandiose trees easily catch our eye, this exhibition highlights the exquisite character of their unexpected and humble comrades. From preserved, pristine cherry blossoms encased in ice to A-bomb survivors in Hiroshima, trees and their parts continually school us on the process of growth, decay, and resurrection.

"This exhibition features the vibrant hues of nature and the tremendous range of nature's canopies," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The artists capture the essence of why we strive to preserve our natural environment."

The lives of trees and humans are intertwined, with trees being the giver in this arguably unbalanced relationship. Trees provide oxygen, shelter, food, protection, among other things necessary for human survival. Though paradoxically underappreciated and worshiped, there is no denying trees have a profound impact on our psyche. This collection of painting, sculpture, installation, mixed-media, and photo-based work is a glimpse into how 12 divergent artists interpret and respond to trees, real and imagined.

Featured Artists: Kate Hawkes; Mario Marzan; Sammi Mclean; Elin O'Hara Slavick; Roger Boulay; Maria Britton; Ivan Santiago; Mike Dillow; Sharon Lee Hart; William Cordova; Izel Vargas; Carol Prusa; Nick Gilmore; Roberto Navarrette; and Susanne Slavick

Curated by Sharon Lee Hart, she has visually explored relationships between humans, other animals, and the natural world. Her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and internationally. Hart's photographs are in several permanent collections, including The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. She maintains an active studio practice and is the Head of Photography and an Assistant Professor of Art at Florida Atlantic University.

Bailey Contemporary Arts is located at 41 NE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060. For more information please call (954) 284-0141. Hours are open from Tuesday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and CLOSED on Sundays & Mondays.

About Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

At Bailey Contemporary Arts in Pompano Beach, Fla., emerging artists work with innovative art thinkers from across the globe to create cutting-edge art. Children and their parents take workshops on playing musical instruments and learning to make contemporary art of their own. Art enthusiasts visit to explore inspiring exhibitions made by up-and-coming artists from across the region.

About the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes the visual arts, music, film, theater, dance, public art, history, and historic preservation for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents of and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Historical Ali Cultural Arts, Bailey Contemporary Arts, the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, and the Blanche Ely Historical Home. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the Pompano Beach "Crossroads" multi-disciplinary initiative. www.ccpompano.org





Related Articles View More Visual Arts Stories

More Hot Stories For You