Art, Sexuality, And The New York Waterfront Panel Set for The Whitney

To correspond with the publication of Pier Groups, author Jonathan Weinberg will join artists Andreas Sterzing and Sasha Wortzel for a conversation examining art, sexuality, and the New York Waterfront from the 1970s to the present, on Sunday, May 5th from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Whitney Museum of American Art, located at 99 Gansevoort Street (between Washington Street and West Street), Manhattan. The event will take place in the Laurie M. Tisch Education Center located on the 3rd Floor of the museum.



Following the Stonewall riots, the Hudson River piers and surrounding Meatpacking District became a site of exploration and experimentation for queer artists. Panelists will explore how the Hudson River piers has changed since the 1970s and highlight their own personal recollections of the piers and New York City over the past 50 years.



Pier Groups weaves together interviews, documentary photographs, literary texts, artworks, and film stills to show how avant-garde practices competed and mingled with queer identities along the Manhattan waterfront. Part memoir, part art history, the book is a document of the artistic and sexual expression that characterized and ultimately transformed the neighborhood where the Whitney now stands.



Tickets are required and include museum admission, $10 for adults, $8 for members, students, seniors, and visitors with a disability. Tickets can be purchased here.



The event is part of the Whitney Museum of American Art's year-round community programming that reinforces the Museum's commitment to serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture, as well as supporting artists themselves.





