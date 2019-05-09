Adelaide Central School Of Art Named Best Art School In Australia!

For the second year running Adelaide Central School of Art (ACSA) has been identified as the best art school in Australia.

The results from the latest national Student Experience Survey, released on 10 April 2019, indicated that out of 23 Australian institutions, including universities and non-university higher education institutions (NUHEI), that offer a dedicated undergraduate visual art degree in the Study Area of Creative Arts, Adelaide Central School of Art recorded:

- 1st for Overall Quality of Educational Experience

- 1st for Teaching Quality

- 1st for Student Support and

- 2nd for Skills Development

Other outstanding 2018 results highlight that out of 100 other Australian institutions (58 NUHEI and 42 universities) offering undergraduate degrees, Adelaide Central School of Art ranked 1st in Australia for Overall Quality of Education Experience. Please refer to the School's SES Report for more details. (attached)

"Once again South Australia punches above its weight," said CEO Penny Griggs, "We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged for offering the best quality undergraduate education experience out of 100 other Australian institutions.

"As a single focused independent art school these outstanding results reflect our commitment to a studio-based teaching model and small class sizes. And we've only been offering our degree program since 1998. We really appreciate this wonderful endorsement from our student community."

Established in 1982, Adelaide Central School of Art is an independent, not-for-profit, tertiary provider of visual arts education and a member of the Independent Higher Education Australia (IHEA).

The SES is conducted each year by the Social Research Centre for the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) website. It is the only comprehensive survey of current higher education students in Australia. The survey is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training.

You're invited to explore the award-winning heritage-listed campus on Saturday 18 May at the upcoming Open Day as part of South Australia's History Festival. Meet current students and staff, including some of South Australia's leading practising artists. Visit the studios and learn about the rich history of the art school and the unique precinct. Presented in partnership with Adelaide Studios open day - just next door.

Mid-year enrolments for the Bachelor of Visual Art at Adelaide Central School of Art are now open until 14 June.

For more information regarding enrolments please contact the school on (08) 8299 7300 or via email Info@acsa.sa.edu.au or visit the website: http://www.acsa.sa.edu.au/home/.





