A Hug From The Art World Presents: "Johannes Albers: Songs of Nothing"

Apr. 8, 2019  

A Hug From The Art World Presents:

On behalf of A Hug From The Art World, we hope you will join tomorrow's opening reception for Songs of Nothing, an exhibition by Johannes Albers, from 6-8p.m. at 507 West 27th Street.

As a decorative element or as a "pseudo-political questioning ornament," contemporary art has lost a great deal of its original power in our everyday lives. We forget art more and more so it makes sense to look at its birthplace, its zero-point. - Art speaks about our life. In everyday life, we develop a pragmatic indifference, but it is nothingness that pushes us down in depths. Nothingness is not a void of emptiness, but the power that makes our lives powerful. Which voice has the nothing? Maybe we'll just stop sending from our smartphones, take a rest and listen.

Johannes Albers was born in 1966, in Lingen/Emsland, Germany, and lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Recent solo and group exhibitions include Lieder des Nichts, Michael Fuchs Galerie, Berlin (2019); and SIMULATION/SKIN | Selected works from the Murderme collection, Newport Street Gallery, London (2017).

The exhibition will be on view from April 9th to April 27th at 507 West 27th Street in New York, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and by appointment.



