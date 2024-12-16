Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; NEWSIES at Kavinoky Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival 41%

Isaac Kessler - 1-MAN NO-SHOW - RocHaHa Clown Festival 34%

Natasha Mercado - TREE - RocHaHa Clown Festival 25%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 32%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 19%

Marissa Chapman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 8%

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 8%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Mia LaMarco - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 6%

Doug Weyand - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE ROCKY HORROW SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 5%

Michael Oliver-Walline - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

Michael Deeb-Weaver - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 4%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 3%

Michael Oliver-Walline - ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 29%

Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 23%

Lindsay Salamone - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 17%

Timmy Goodman - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 17%

Callie Stack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 14%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 46%

GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 18%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 9%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 26%

Drew McCabe - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 17%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 11%

Lleigha Eichhorn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 7%

Nicolette Navarro - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 6%

Meagan Millar - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 6%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 5%

Doug Weyand - MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 5%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

Randall Kramer - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Michael-Oliver Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 18%

Kate Powers - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 17%

Dan Lendzian - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 9%

Kevin Leary - DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 9%

Rick Lattimer - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 8%

Josie DiVincenzo - WIPEOUT - Alleyway Theatre 7%

Stefanie Warnick - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 7%

Amy Jakiel - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 6%

Meagan Millar - 1984 - Open Door Productions 6%

Jane Navarro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 4%

Chris Fire - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 3%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

PUSH Physical Theatre - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

On Golden Pond - KAREN SZALACH - Rocking Horse Productions 1%

David Hall - DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 24%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 13%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 7%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 5%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 4%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 3%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 3%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 2%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 2%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 1%

ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 1%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 1%

LET'S GET PHYSICAL THEATRE - MuCCC 1%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 1%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 36%

Jay Marks - REEFER MADNSS - O'Connell & Company 31%

Matt DiVita & Rowan Giblin - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 19%

Jay Marks - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 15%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 41%

Allan Paglia - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 39%

Theresa Quinn - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 19%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 30%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 12%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 8%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lancaster Opera House 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 7%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 5%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 4%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo 33%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 19%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 19%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 18%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 5%

THE BREAK SING - ART of WNY 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 22%

Glen Chitty - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 14%

Heather Caseri - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 11%

Sam Crystal - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 8%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 7%

David Wysocki - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 5%

Samantha Coleman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 4%

Quinn McGillion - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

Elise Vullo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

Charmagne Chi - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Jordan Levin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Maria Pedro - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Steve Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Kelly Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Kevin Deese - REEFER MADNEDS - O’Connell & Company 2%

Jenn Stafford - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

David Bondrow - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company 19%

Sandra Roberts - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 17%

Lori Panaro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 8%

Dan Lendzian - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Karen Harty - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 5%

VerNia Garvin - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

Joel Quinones - 1984 - Open Door Productions 5%

Ben Caldwell - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 4%

Louis Colaiacovo - FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 4%

Jacob Albarella - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 4%

Sandra Roberts - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 4%

Ben Moran - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 3%

P.K. Fortson - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Buffalo United Artists 3%

Ryan Adam Norton - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kate Loconti - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 2%

Ashley Jones - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

Michael Seitz - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 2%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

Pam Mangus - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 1%

P.K. Fortson - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 0%



Best Play

DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 19%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 12%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 11%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 10%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 9%

1984 - Open Door Productions 7%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 6%

THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 5%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 5%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 4%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 3%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Rocking Horse Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 50%

Chuck Ziehl - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 31%

Chuck Ziehl - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 18%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 62%

Tyler Rahner - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 38%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ryan Butler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 17%

Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 17%

Gabriella McKinley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 13%

Timiyah Love - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 9%

Amelia Mussachio - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 8%

Matthew Rittler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 7%

Gregory Gjurich - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Colleen Pine - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 5%

Alexandria Watts - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 4%

Lou Colaiacovo - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 3%

Dave Spychalski - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kelly Copps - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 2%

Matthew Rittler - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 2%

Nicole Cimato - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 2%

Marc Sacco - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

Collin Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 23%

Gabrielle Nunzio - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 21%

Vinny Murphy - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 10%

Zachary Murphy - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 10%

Matthew Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 8%

Gabriella McKinley - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Matt Giangreco - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 5%

Adam Yellen - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 5%

Jacob Applegate - AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 5%

Jason Francey - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

Alleyway Theatre 19%

Shea's 710 Theatre 13%

O'Connell & Company 12%

Kavinoky Theatre 9%

Open Door Productions 7%

Bellissima Productions 6%

MusicalFare Theatre 5%

Lancaster Opera House 5%

Rocking Horse Productions 4%

Brazen-Faced Varlets 4%

Buffalo United Artists 4%

Second Generation Theatre 4%

Drunk Theatre Buffalo 3%

Road Less Traveled 3%

PUSH Physical Theatre 1%

RocHaHa Clown Festival 1%

MuCCC 142 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 0%

First Look Buffalo 0%



Comments