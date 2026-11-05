Torn Space Theater to Open Retrospective Exhibition at Burchfield Penney Art Center

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The Burchfield Penney Art Center will present You are the ceremony. This is the ritual. Torn Space Theater's Duodecennial at Silo City, on view November 21, 2026, through March 28, 2027. An opening party will be held Saturday, November 21, from 4 to 7 pm.

The exhibition looks back on twelve years of site-based performance at Silo City, the campus of abandoned grain elevators and industrial structures on Buffalo's waterfront. The works were created by Torn Space Theater, an experimental performance company founded in 2000 by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The project combines theater, installation, architecture, sound, and public ritual.

At the center of the performances is an invented parallel society, an evolving ceremonial culture with its own symbols, rituals, beliefs, and systems of governance. Through this imagined civilization, the annual performances explore identity, resistance, transformation, and evolution. Each piece functions as both a public spectacle and social ritual, inviting audiences into shared reflection tied to the seasons, communal experience, and the changing culture of early 21st-century America.

Set in the Burchfield Penney's expansive East Gallery, this retrospective presents the material record of a civilization that otherwise exists only in performance. Artifacts, installation elements, photographs marked with each work's ceremonial symbols, and video and audio recordings trace the society's evolution across twelve years. Among the highlights are excavator arms recalling the Silo City performance The Gathering, a pendulum marking ritual time, and a ceremonial table set with objects gathered from across the series. Lighting by longtime collaborators Eclectric Oil and Light completes the scene. The exhibition continues with a multimedia installation in the Project Space, and an accompanying publication will be available in The Museum Store.

Celebrate the exhibition opening on Saturday, November 21, 2026, 4–7 pm at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Admission is free for this special event.

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