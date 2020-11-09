The Kavinoky Theatre to Present Filmed Version of I'LL EAT YOU LAST: A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS

I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers on stage will run November 6th-December 6th.

The Kavinoky Theatre, a professional Theatre on the campus of D'Youville, was hoping to be able to present the play I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers on stage, running November 6th-December 6th. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the production has been cancelled.

Like Theatres all over the country, The Kavinoky is adapting to this "new normal" by offering a filmed version of the play that will be available to view on-line beginning

Friday, November 27th.

And, in a new twist, the Theatre will be showing the

filmed version of the play on the newly acquired movie screen in the recently renovated Theatre. Governor Andrew Cuomo recently approved movie Theatre's to open at 25% and seat no more than 50 people per showing. The Kavinoky will be following those guidelines.

The complete renovation of the Theatre and installation of the movie screen and projector was possible due to generous donor support, D'Youville and a NYSCA Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) grant the Theatre received earlier this year.

I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers is about real-life Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, who represented such movie stars as Barbra Streisand, Ali McGraw, Gene Hackman and Julie Harris. Directed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato, filmed & edited by Director of Photography Brian Milbrand, the play stars Kavinoky Artistic Director Loraine O'Donnell as Mengers.

The Kavinoky will host 3 screenings of this filmed version of the play on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 PM & Saturday, December 5th for 2 shows at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the on-line version are $25 (once purchased, the film is available for viewing for 2 weeks) and $20 for the movie IN the Theatre.

For more information go to KavinokyTheatre.com or call

(716) 829-7668.

