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First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, a collection of five short holiday plays, for a limited engagement December 4–20 at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville, New York.

Written by Western New York natives and First Look Buffalo playwrights Jon Elston, Drew Fornarola, Donna Hoke and Bella Poynton, the production is directed by Lara D. Haberberger and produced by Michael Audet and Bob Rusch.

The cast features Andrew J. Brown, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Kate Olena and Mark Tramont.

Set at Mr. Grimley's Christmas tree farm, a family-owned Western New York destination where generations of families have purchased their Christmas trees, the production explores the stories of visitors who cross paths during the holiday season.

Through five interconnected holiday tales set at the farm, audiences will encounter stories of romance, sibling drama, Scrooge-like transformations and the magic of Santa Claus. The production is suitable for audiences ages 12 and older.

Performances will take place December 4 at 7:30 p.m., December 5 at 5 p.m., December 18 at 7:30 p.m., and December 19 and 20 at 2 p.m.

The Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center is located at 705 Renaissance Drive in Williamsville, New York.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door.

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 14% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 28% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 24% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% 5 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 9% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 7% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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