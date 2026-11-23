"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM to Open at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center
Andrew J. Brown, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Kate Olena, and Mark Tramont star in the family-friendly holiday production.
First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, a collection of five short holiday plays, for a limited engagement December 4–20 at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville, New York.
Written by Western New York natives and First Look Buffalo playwrights Jon Elston, Drew Fornarola, Donna Hoke and Bella Poynton, the production is directed by Lara D. Haberberger and produced by Michael Audet and Bob Rusch.
The cast features Andrew J. Brown, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Kate Olena and Mark Tramont.
Set at Mr. Grimley's Christmas tree farm, a family-owned Western New York destination where generations of families have purchased their Christmas trees, the production explores the stories of visitors who cross paths during the holiday season.
Through five interconnected holiday tales set at the farm, audiences will encounter stories of romance, sibling drama, Scrooge-like transformations and the magic of Santa Claus. The production is suitable for audiences ages 12 and older.
Performances will take place December 4 at 7:30 p.m., December 5 at 5 p.m., December 18 at 7:30 p.m., and December 19 and 20 at 2 p.m.
The Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center is located at 705 Renaissance Drive in Williamsville, New York.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door.
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