THE GREAT GATSBY Takes The Stage At Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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The North American tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, THE GREAT GATSBY, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will hit the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for 8 performances November 10 – 15, 2026. The party to end all parties is presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center and Broadway Partner Albert Nocciolino as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season at Shea's. Tickets are available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, or online at: www.sheas.org/performances/the-great-gatsby.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

As THE GREAT GATSBY and Shea's Buffalo Theatre both celebrate their centennials, we're bringing a little Roaring '20s glamour to Buffalo! In partnership with local restaurants and bars, we've created The Great Gatsby Speakeasy Trail, inviting the community to explore the city, visit local favorites, and experience special speakeasy-inspired offerings along the way. Participating speakeasy trail stops include: SoHo, Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant, Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 42 North Brewing Company, Tappo, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and Resurgence Brewing Company.

THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld's 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It's thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today's audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for THE GREAT GATSBY is handled by Foresight Theatrical.

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