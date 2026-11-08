“That organ sound was iconic. I felt like I was transported to a certain time in history.” This episode features Linedy Genao who is currently playing on Broadway as Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby and hosting her new podcast Entre Acts, which is part of the Broadway Podcast Network.
THE GREAT GATSBY Takes The Stage At Shea's Buffalo Theatre
The show will run November 10-15th.
|
The North American tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, THE GREAT GATSBY, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will hit the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for 8 performances November 10 – 15, 2026. The party to end all parties is presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center and Broadway Partner Albert Nocciolino as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season at Shea's. Tickets are available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, or online at: www.sheas.org/performances/the-great-gatsby.
Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.
As THE GREAT GATSBY and Shea's Buffalo Theatre both celebrate their centennials, we're bringing a little Roaring '20s glamour to Buffalo! In partnership with local restaurants and bars, we've created The Great Gatsby Speakeasy Trail, inviting the community to explore the city, visit local favorites, and experience special speakeasy-inspired offerings along the way. Participating speakeasy trail stops include: SoHo, Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant, Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 42 North Brewing Company, Tappo, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and Resurgence Brewing Company.
THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld's 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical
“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It's thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today's audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald
THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).
The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for THE GREAT GATSBY is handled by Foresight Theatrical.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Alex Edelman's Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
|
BURN THIS
The Company Theatre of Rochester (11/08-11/22)
|
Georgia Mertching is Dead
Shea's Smith Theatre (4/23-5/09)
|
Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Katherine Cornell Theatre (1/08-1/24)
|
Proof
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/19-12/06)
|
Sweeney Todd
Shea's 710 Theatre (11/05-11/08)
|
Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical!
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/05)
Podcasts
#21 - Eva Noblezada: Escaping the People-Pleasing Trap and Shaking Off the Noise
Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
Act 92: The Jimmy Awards, Fall Season News Round-Up, and Heather's Adventure's In Anime
Join us as we dive into the Jimmys, some awesome Broadway news, and see what Heather got into this weekend with some awesome Anime actors!
#16 - Samantha Pauly: The Queen of Surviving Broadway’s Biggest Plot Twists
Welcome to a beautifully candid and fiercely nostalgic episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her everyday backstage dressing roommate, the incredible Grammy-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning powerhouse Samantha Pauly.
#4 - Ryan McCartan: If It's Mentionable, It's Manageable
Welcome to Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! In this episode, Linedy welcomes her true hermano and Broadway castmate Ryan McCartan. The two kick things off with a classic game of dominoes , debating the merits of ketchup over mustard and flat, crispy pineapple pizza.
Act 84: NYC, Vampires, High-Fiving Daniel Radcliffe, and More!
Join Heather and Amber as they catch you up with the last week of goings on!
S7E11 - Creation By Recombination
What if creativity isn’t a lightning bolt… but a mashup? In this episode, Laura shares a Blue Man Group–born concept that can instantly dissolve the “I’m not original enough” spiral: Creation by Recombination—the idea that most innovation comes from connecting existing things in a way no one’s connected them before.
Episode 4: Linedy Genao. In this upbeat episode of Odd Woman Out, host Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo (affectionately known as Tutz) sits down with Linedy Genao, best known for her performance as Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella.
Theater Chat: Celebrating Hamilton’s 10th Anniversary & Broadway Trends
Jeff & Richie dive into Broadway’s latest topics, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hamilton with insights on its cultural impact and upcoming performances.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ryan McCartan | The Great Gatsby on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway, television, and film star of The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Ryan McCartan, joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Ryan: Broadway credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen.
Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) on Being True to YOU
In this Artist Exploration Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) and Director of MTCA, Charlie Murphy discuss; 🔴Curtis’s early start in the business. 🔴How his outlook on the industry was an asset. 🔴Performing in a new musical.
119. Digital Media & Marketing with Katharine Quinn
What are the essential tools, systems, and values behind running a multi-faceted Broadway marketing and media company in today’s fast-paced digital world?