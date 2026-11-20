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Spotlight: Alex Edelman's Tony & Emmy Award-Winning Comedy, JUST FOR US
On Stage in Rochester - Tony & Emmy Award-Winning Comedy, Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US
CenterStage at the JCC in Rochester, NY presents the theatre premiere of Alex Edelman's Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedy JUST FOR US, running December 5–20, 2026. Get Tickets.
Sometimes, the best way to understand the other side is to meet them face to face. Comedian Alex Edelman turned one such meeting into a hilariously captivating, self-reflective comedy that took Broadway and HBO audiences by storm. Now that story comes to CenterStage Theatre at the JCC in Rochester for its regional premiere this season.
JUST FOR US stars Jordan Levin and is directed by Charmagne Chi. The production is produced in conjunction with Jewish Repertory Theatre. The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission.
Early praise has come from local critics. Buffalo Theatre Guide called it "Amazing! Skillfully delivered! Levin nails every word, every sight gag, every nuance. A perfect night of theatre." Buffalo Rising described "a tour de force performance…Levin sparkles."
Performances are scheduled as follows: Saturday, December 5 at 7:30pm; Sunday, December 6 at 2pm; Thursday, December 10 at 7pm; Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm; Sunday, December 13 at 2pm [Live Open Captioned]; Thursday, December 17 at 7pm [Live Open Captioned]; Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, December 20 at 2pm.
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC is located at 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester, NY 14618. For information, call (585) 461-2000 x235, email arts@jccrochester.org, or visit jcccenterstage.org.
Get Tickets to JUST FOR US at CenterStage in Rochester.
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