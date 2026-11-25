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Shea's Performing Arts Center will offer a series of holiday performances, Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket packages, and more this holiday season. Upcoming programming includes Disney's Frozen, The Nutcracker, The Sound of Music, The Betsy Carmichael Christmas Special, and more.

Starting the week of Black Friday, Broadway four-packs will be available for a limited time. The package includes tickets to Jersey Boys and SIX, plus two additional shows selected from Beetlejuice, Death Becomes Her, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Operation Mincemeat. Patrons can select their performance dates and seats. Packages to see all four shows start at $169. Details are available at www.sheas.org.

Shea's will host a Cyber Monday happy hour on Monday, November 30, from 5:30–7:30 PM in the Shea's 710 Lounge and Cabaret. The event will preview all three shows in the Shea's 710 season: The SpongeBob Musical, produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre; Miss Holmes, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions; and Mean Girls, produced by Second Generation Theatre.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet cast members, select their seats, enjoy a cocktail, and purchase tickets to all three shows for $99. On Cyber Monday only, tickets to the Frey Electric Shea's 710 Season can also be purchased online for $125, a savings of over $40. Admission to the Cyber Monday event is free. RSVP at www.sheas.org/performances/710-cyber-monday-showcase.

This year only, patrons can inscribe their names or honor loved ones with a Centennial Seat Plaque. For more information, visit www.sheas.org/take-a-seat.

Shea's gift cards can be used for tickets to Broadway shows, concerts, and comedy performances, as well as at concessions at any of Shea's three theatres. Gift cards can be purchased online or through the Shea's Box Office in any denomination. More details are available at www.sheas.org/gift-cards.

The full schedule for the month ahead is below:

Proof

November 19–December 6

Produced by Second Generation Theatre

Shea's Smith Theatre

654 Main Street, Buffalo

Disney's Frozen

November 28–December 20

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre

710 Main Street, Buffalo

Shea's 710 Cyber Monday Showcase

November 30, 5:30–7:30 PM

Free event previewing the Frey Electric Shea's 710 Season

Shea's 710 Lounge & Cabaret

710 Main Street, Buffalo

The Nutcracker

December 4–6 (Multiple Performances)

Presented by Neglia Ballet, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Shea's

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

646 Main Street, Buffalo

The Sound of Music

December 8–13 (Multiple Performances)

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

646 Main Street, Buffalo

The Betsy Carmichael Christmas Special

December 18–20 (Multiple Performances)

Produced by O'Connell and Company

Shea's Smith Theatre

654 Main Street, Buffalo

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold

December 23 at 2:00 PM

Shea's Smith Theatre

654 Main Street, Buffalo

The Princess Proms

December 23 at 3:30 PM

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

646 Main Street, Buffalo

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 13% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 28% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 24% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% 5 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 17% 2 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 9% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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