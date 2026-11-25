Shea's Performing Arts Center to Offer Holiday Programming, Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
The December slate includes DISNEY'S FROZEN, THE NUTCRACKER, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and a free Shea's 710 Cyber Monday Showcase.
Shea's Performing Arts Center will offer a series of holiday performances, Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket packages, and more this holiday season. Upcoming programming includes Disney's Frozen, The Nutcracker, The Sound of Music, The Betsy Carmichael Christmas Special, and more.
Starting the week of Black Friday, Broadway four-packs will be available for a limited time. The package includes tickets to Jersey Boys and SIX, plus two additional shows selected from Beetlejuice, Death Becomes Her, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Operation Mincemeat. Patrons can select their performance dates and seats. Packages to see all four shows start at $169. Details are available at www.sheas.org.
Shea's will host a Cyber Monday happy hour on Monday, November 30, from 5:30–7:30 PM in the Shea's 710 Lounge and Cabaret. The event will preview all three shows in the Shea's 710 season: The SpongeBob Musical, produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre; Miss Holmes, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions; and Mean Girls, produced by Second Generation Theatre.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet cast members, select their seats, enjoy a cocktail, and purchase tickets to all three shows for $99. On Cyber Monday only, tickets to the Frey Electric Shea's 710 Season can also be purchased online for $125, a savings of over $40. Admission to the Cyber Monday event is free. RSVP at www.sheas.org/performances/710-cyber-monday-showcase.
This year only, patrons can inscribe their names or honor loved ones with a Centennial Seat Plaque. For more information, visit www.sheas.org/take-a-seat.
Shea's gift cards can be used for tickets to Broadway shows, concerts, and comedy performances, as well as at concessions at any of Shea's three theatres. Gift cards can be purchased online or through the Shea's Box Office in any denomination. More details are available at www.sheas.org/gift-cards.
The full schedule for the month ahead is below:
Proof
November 19–December 6
Produced by Second Generation Theatre
Shea's Smith Theatre
654 Main Street, Buffalo
Disney's Frozen
November 28–December 20
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre
710 Main Street, Buffalo
Shea's 710 Cyber Monday Showcase
November 30, 5:30–7:30 PM
Free event previewing the Frey Electric Shea's 710 Season
Shea's 710 Lounge & Cabaret
710 Main Street, Buffalo
The Nutcracker
December 4–6 (Multiple Performances)
Presented by Neglia Ballet, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Shea's
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
646 Main Street, Buffalo
The Sound of Music
December 8–13 (Multiple Performances)
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
646 Main Street, Buffalo
The Betsy Carmichael Christmas Special
December 18–20 (Multiple Performances)
Produced by O'Connell and Company
Shea's Smith Theatre
654 Main Street, Buffalo
Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold
December 23 at 2:00 PM
Shea's Smith Theatre
654 Main Street, Buffalo
The Princess Proms
December 23 at 3:30 PM
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
646 Main Street, Buffalo
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