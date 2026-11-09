Shea's Performing Arts Center Marks Construction Milestone on $34.5 Million Expansion

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Shea's Performing Arts Center marked the completion of brick masonry on the Elevate Shea's Buffalo elevator and stair tower, with President & CEO Brian Higgins, the son, nephew, and grandson of Union Bricklayers, joining the construction team to lay the final brick.

“Through my father, uncles, and grandfather, I grew up understanding what it means to work hard and build something that lives on beyond our lifetime,” said Brian Higgins. “In 1926, the people of Buffalo built Shea's to last. A hundred years later, we are carrying that same promise forward.”

Every brick in the new four-story elevator and stair tower was laid by hand by six union bricklayers and six laborers over nine weeks of work. The crew is part of Thomas Johnson, Inc. (TJI), an Orchard Park company co-founded in 1963 by P. Thomas Johnson, an Irish immigrant, and his wife Carmel E. Byrne. The company is still family-run 63 years later by Paul and Ryan Johnson, the second and third generations

The Elevate Shea's Buffalo expansion project will add three high-speed elevators, additional restrooms, expanded lobbies, new space for education and community programming, and more concession service points, through a new Pearl Street addition to the historic Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Outside the building will be expanded heated sidewalks, an accessible drop-off driveway, and dynamic digital displays and lighting.

The 25,000-square-foot dramatic four-story addition was designed by Carmina Wood Architects to connect seamlessly with the existing structure. The improvements are designed to make the National Historic Site more accessible and efficient for every patron walking through Shea's doors.

Construction of the Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion project, led by Buffalo Construction Consultants (BCC), began in June 2026. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027 and, at peak construction, is expected to support more than 75 construction jobs across 28 local subcontracting businesses.

Fundraising for the $34.5 million Elevate Shea's project continues. To help build Shea's for the next century, visit: www.sheas.org/elevatesheas.

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