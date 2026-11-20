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Shea's Buffalo Theatre will welcome families and community members for its Winter Wonderland holiday celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature live performances, holiday activities, visits with Santa and a screening of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

With more than 500 tickets already claimed, the celebration will transform the historic theater into a festive destination for guests of all ages.

Attendees can enjoy a hot cocoa bar, holiday crafts, coloring activities and a Holidays Around the World experience. Children will also have the opportunity to take free photos with Santa, while roaming performers, including dancers from The Nutcracker and The American Caroling Company, will provide entertainment throughout the venue.

Live performances in the theater will begin at 1:15 p.m. with Curtis Cook playing the Wurlitzer organ, followed by the St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Swing Choir at 1:30 p.m.

At 1:50 p.m., audiences can enjoy a rendition of “Let It Go” from MusicalFare's upcoming production of Disney's Frozen at Shea's 710 Theatre. A Wurlitzer organ sing-along will follow at 1:55 p.m.

The afternoon will conclude with a screening of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 2:05 to 2:55 p.m.

Additional activities include free photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m., Holidays Around the World on the second-floor mezzanine from noon to 1:30 p.m., and crafts and coloring in the first-floor Grand Lobby from noon to 2 p.m. The Nutcracker dancers and The American Caroling Company will perform throughout the venue from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Winter Wonderland will take place at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, located at 646 Main Street in Buffalo, New York. Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under and $10 for adults.

For tickets and additional information, visit sheas.org/performances/winter-wonderland.

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 14% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 27% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 16% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 23% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% 5 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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