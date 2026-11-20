"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Shea's Buffalo Theatre to Host Free Winter Wonderland Holiday Event Saturday
Free photos with Santa, a Wurlitzer organ sing-along and a sneak peek of MusicalFare's upcoming FROZEN production are on the schedule at the Main Street venue.
Shea's Buffalo Theatre will welcome families and community members for its Winter Wonderland holiday celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature live performances, holiday activities, visits with Santa and a screening of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
With more than 500 tickets already claimed, the celebration will transform the historic theater into a festive destination for guests of all ages.
Attendees can enjoy a hot cocoa bar, holiday crafts, coloring activities and a Holidays Around the World experience. Children will also have the opportunity to take free photos with Santa, while roaming performers, including dancers from The Nutcracker and The American Caroling Company, will provide entertainment throughout the venue.
Live performances in the theater will begin at 1:15 p.m. with Curtis Cook playing the Wurlitzer organ, followed by the St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Swing Choir at 1:30 p.m.
At 1:50 p.m., audiences can enjoy a rendition of “Let It Go” from MusicalFare's upcoming production of Disney's Frozen at Shea's 710 Theatre. A Wurlitzer organ sing-along will follow at 1:55 p.m.
The afternoon will conclude with a screening of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 2:05 to 2:55 p.m.
Additional activities include free photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m., Holidays Around the World on the second-floor mezzanine from noon to 1:30 p.m., and crafts and coloring in the first-floor Grand Lobby from noon to 2 p.m. The Nutcracker dancers and The American Caroling Company will perform throughout the venue from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Winter Wonderland will take place at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, located at 646 Main Street in Buffalo, New York. Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under and $10 for adults.
For tickets and additional information, visit sheas.org/performances/winter-wonderland.
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