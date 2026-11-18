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Robert Creighton will kick off the holiday season with 'Swing Into the Season,' a festive one-night-only cabaret of music and storytelling at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.

Backed by a trio of Western New York musicians - Ian Liedke on piano, Wayne Moose on bass, and Dan Hull on drums - Creighton will bring his signature energy to a program of American Songbook standards, festive classics and musical theater favorites. He'll also share stories from a career that spans nearly three decades, including eight Broadway shows, numerous television appearances, national tours and concerts around the globe.

"There's nothing I love more than sharing a night of music with friends, old and new," said Creighton. "The day after Thanksgiving is the perfect time to slow down, gather the people you love and let some great songs carry you into the holidays. I'll bring the stories from Broadway, the band will bring the swing, and together we'll kick off the season with a whole lot of HAPPY. And there might even be a little tap dancing and a surprise guest or two! You'll leave humming a tune, tapping your toes and feeling uplifted."

Most recently in Western New York, Robert made his Buffalo stage debut starring as Mick Dowd in A Skull in Connemara at Irish Classical Theatre Company. The role earned him the 2026 Artie Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play.

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 14% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 25% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 16% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 22% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 11% 4 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% 5 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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