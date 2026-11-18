"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Robert Creighton to Perform SWING INTO THE SEASON at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center
The performance will take place on Friday, November 27.
Robert Creighton will kick off the holiday season with 'Swing Into the Season,' a festive one-night-only cabaret of music and storytelling at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.
Backed by a trio of Western New York musicians - Ian Liedke on piano, Wayne Moose on bass, and Dan Hull on drums - Creighton will bring his signature energy to a program of American Songbook standards, festive classics and musical theater favorites. He'll also share stories from a career that spans nearly three decades, including eight Broadway shows, numerous television appearances, national tours and concerts around the globe.
"There's nothing I love more than sharing a night of music with friends, old and new," said Creighton. "The day after Thanksgiving is the perfect time to slow down, gather the people you love and let some great songs carry you into the holidays. I'll bring the stories from Broadway, the band will bring the swing, and together we'll kick off the season with a whole lot of HAPPY. And there might even be a little tap dancing and a surprise guest or two! You'll leave humming a tune, tapping your toes and feeling uplifted."
Most recently in Western New York, Robert made his Buffalo stage debut starring as Mick Dowd in A Skull in Connemara at Irish Classical Theatre Company. The role earned him the 2026 Artie Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play.
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