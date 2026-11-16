Review: UNCLE VANYA at Road Less Traveled Theater

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Road Less Traveled Theater is presenting a riveting production of Chekhov’s masterpiece UNCLE VANYA and the community should embrace the rare opportunity to take it in. In a new version by Annie Baker, the nuances of a the Russian tale unfold with a slow burn that allows all of Chekhov’s brilliant characters to slowly crawl into our minds and unravel in a million different directions.

Although Baker’s version states we are now in present day on a Russian countryside estate, the references still allude to the late 19th century Russian Feudal System. Vanya works at the estate of his late sister, along side his sister’s only child Sonya. The two send money to the Sonya’s father “The Professor” in return for the privilege of living there. The Aging professor comes for an extended visit with his new young beautiful wife Yelena and disrupts the household. Vanya confesses his love for Yelena, but the family Doctor Astrov also falls in love with her, while Sonya pines for the Doctor. The loves are either unrequited or forbidden and heartbreak is inevitable.

Chekhov includes some sage elderly characters to ensure alternate points of view, such as Marina the housekeeper, “Waffles” the elderly family friend, and Maria, Vanya’s obedient mother.

The themes of lives not worth living or barely worth living pervade the script as Vanya grapples with daily boredom and turns to alcohol, Astrov is fatigued by the daily grind of his patients and yearns to be among the trees of the forest and Sonya realizes her lack of physical beauty will mean of life of spinster loneliness. Young Yelena realizes she has chosen the wrong husband due to a momentary infatuation and is doomed to a life of misery. And throughout these tribulations, glimmers of hope somehow emerge as each character shares a hint of their dream life.

Darry Semira is wonderful as Astrov, the doctor who is a fixture at the estate. He embodies turmoil in his career but comes to life when speaking of his passion for nature. His pleas and desires towards Yelena are acts of desperation as a man who passionately wants to find happiness, and Semira expertly handles the emotional struggles.

Tracie Lane is the lovely young Yelena, the object of the men’s affections. Lane is coy and playful when needed, and shows the inner frustrations that Chekhov demands of this complicated role. Yelena remains faithful to her husband but also is torn with thoughts of potentially running away with the young handsome doctor. Lane embodies the full gamut of emotions from playfulness to hysteria.

The unhappy Sonya is played by local favorite Kristen Tripp Kelley. Dressed in dowdy clothes, no makeup and a babushka, it’s clear she is a sturdy Russian working girl. Tripp Kelley fully grasps the subservient nature of her character along with the slim hope of finding love. Her character is written as a pathetic soul, and Tripp Kelley never appears maudlin, but moreso resigned to her lot in life.

Todd Benzin and Kristen Tripp Kelley

As Vanya, Todd Benzin begins casually as a loafer who cares about nothing, but as the drama progresses so does his emotional journey. Vanya’s desire for love, his quest to be appreciated, his fear of being abandoned, and his emotional mental breakdown , where in desperation he even turns to his mother for consolation, all make up the many fibers of fabric of Vanya. Benzin handled these transitions swiftly and in doing so elicits sympathy from the audience, even if he receives little from his own family. Familial duties of the period most certainly would have made his behavior seem ridiculous to his elders, but life of near indentured servitude does not settle well with him. He labels the professor as a fake who has ruined his life and his chance for personal greatness. Pushed to the extreme at attempts of murder and suicide, Vanya is a failure at those too. Benzin's physicality by the play's conclusion is that of a mad beaten down and defeated and he portrayed is beautifully handled.

Peter Palmisano was appropriately callous and pompous as the professor, to the point of being entirely unlikable for his insensitivity. Palmisano perfectly captured that trait as the self centered patriarch of the family whose selfishness incites Vanya's downward spiral. Meanwhile Priscilla Young-Anker was almost comical by today’s standards as Maria, the subservient elderly mother of Vanya who nearly idolizes the professor, to her son's chagrin. Christina Rausa was reassuringly motherly as the sage Marina, always there with a shoulder to cry on and a word of reassurance. John Vines did fine work as the elderly Waffles, a man who was jilted at the altar but still carries the torch for his bride and runs from confrontation, speaking in calm tone and accepting his fate. Monish Bhattacharyya rounded out the cast as stable hand Yelim.

The production is finely directed by Artistic and Administrative Director Scott Behrend, who clearly admires this piece. With the plain English language without Russian accents and the new adaptation by Baker, the raw emotions of the work still withstand time and feel more relatable to 21st century audiences.

Set Designer Collin Ranney has fashioned a spectacularly detailed set full of finialed rafters and pillars intertwined with birch trees and a lovely backdrop of the estate. Nuanced lighting by John Rickus and lovely set decorations firmly set the piece in the Russian countryside. Road Less Traveled Theatre continues the have some of the highest production values of any local theatre company in Western New York.

It struck me how effectively these classic literary plays can still be presented without feeling like dusty museum pieces, even as social norms and class distinctions change over centuries. Chekhov still forces his audience to contemplate fate, acceptance, destiny, and familial duties. Sonya is given the final lines of the play, where Chekhov implies that only in death will she and Vanya ever find happiness. This heady concept appeared completely foreign to some audience members as giggles could be heard, but the beauty of the entire piece was palpable to others. Here we were jettisoned to a different time, a different sensibility and a different culture. And it was there the Sonya suddenly had the slightest hint of smile on her face. There would be an eventual reward for their drudgery of life on earth. A very, very difficult concept to accept, if you can.

UNCLE VANYA by Anton Chekhov in a new Adaptation by Annie Baker plays at the Road Less Traveled Theatre through December 13, 2026. Contact roadlesstraveledproductions.org for more information.

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