Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM at Buffalo Theatre Company
Five short plays by Jon Elston, Drew Fornarola, Donna Hoke, and Bella Poynton will play at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.
Buffalo Theatre Company is presenting THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM. Check out photos of the cast.
Written by WNY natives and First Look Buffalo playwrights Jon Elston, Drew Fornarola, Donna Hoke, and Bella Poynton. Directed by Lara D. Haberberger. Produced by Michael Audet and Bob Rusch.
Starring Andrew J. Brown, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Kate Olena, and Mark Tramont
It's holiday season at Mr. Grimley's Christmas tree farm, a family-owned WNY staple where generations of families have bought Christmas trees. At this time of year, with so many people from all walks of life visiting the farm, you are bound to encounter some interesting and unique stories. So instead of just hearing about them, come watch them!
Limited engagement plays December 4th at 7:30 p.m., December 5th at 5 p.m., and December 18th at 7:30 p.m., December 19th and 20th at 2 p.m. at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221, off Youngs Road between Maple and Klein)
Tickets are $30 general, $20 seniors/students and are available at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Alex Edelman's Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
BURN THIS
The Company Theatre of Rochester (11/08-11/22)
|
Sweeney Todd
Shea's 710 Theatre (11/05-11/08)
|
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)
|
The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
|
Proof
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/19-12/06)
|
Georgia Mertching is Dead
Shea's Smith Theatre (4/23-5/09)
|
The Nutcracker
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (12/04-12/06)