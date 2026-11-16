"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Neglia Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Shea's With Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Marijana Dominis, appearing courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet, will dance Grown Up Marie and the Sugar Plum Fairy in the production.
Neglia Ballet's The Nutcracker returns to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a 17th year, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra playing live.
This year, 68 young dancers from 11 local studios and 20 school districts across Western New York share the stage with 13 principal and solo artists and a professional corps de ballet.
The professional dancers come from around the world and include Andrii Ishchuk (Ukraine), Marijana Dominis (Croatia), Julian Wen-Sheng Gan (Malaysia), Seyong Kim (Korea), Sergio Neglia (Argentina), Leonard Perez (Dominican Republic), and Molly Rumble (United States).
Performances run Friday, December 4 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 pm, and Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 pm. Don't miss out on this timeless holiday classic!
Tickets start at under $43 and are available at www.sheas.org/performances/the-nutcracker or by visiting Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.
Photo Credit: The Sarasota Ballet. Born in Zagreb, Croatia, she trained at the Munich Ballet Academy before joining the Finnish National Ballet. She joined The Sarasota Ballet in 2019, was promoted to Soloist in 2021, and to Principal Dancer in 2022. Her repertoire
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