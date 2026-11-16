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Neglia Ballet's The Nutcracker returns to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a 17th year, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra playing live.

This year, 68 young dancers from 11 local studios and 20 school districts across Western New York share the stage with 13 principal and solo artists and a professional corps de ballet.

The professional dancers come from around the world and include Andrii Ishchuk (Ukraine), Marijana Dominis (Croatia), Julian Wen-Sheng Gan (Malaysia), Seyong Kim (Korea), Sergio Neglia (Argentina), Leonard Perez (Dominican Republic), and Molly Rumble (United States).

Performances run Friday, December 4 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 pm, and Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 pm. Don't miss out on this timeless holiday classic!

Tickets start at under $43 and are available at www.sheas.org/performances/the-nutcracker or by visiting Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.



Photo Credit: The Sarasota Ballet. Born in Zagreb, Croatia, she trained at the Munich Ballet Academy before joining the Finnish National Ballet. She joined The Sarasota Ballet in 2019, was promoted to Soloist in 2021, and to Principal Dancer in 2022. Her repertoire

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 13% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 24% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 17% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 14% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 21% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 16% 3 Buffalo United Artists 11% 4 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% 5 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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