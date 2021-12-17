MusicalFare Receives $49,500 NYSCA Grant By New York State Council on the Arts

MusicalFare Theatre announced today a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. MusicalFare also received two NYSCA Rapid Live Performance Grants totaling $20,000 to support the first two productions in the Theatre's return to a full season on its Mainstage in 2021-22.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and MusicalFare Theatre will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

"The Council congratulates MusicalFare Theatre on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."

MusicalFare will use the $49,500 grant to support its 2021-22 programming, which includes 160 performances on its Mainstage, multiple musical acts in the Premier Cabaret, and two productions at Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo, all of which are seen by over 28,000 people. This support will help the company as it continues to navigate through the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The award will also support important initiatives, including the implementation of various Diversity Equity and Inclusion best practices at all levels of the organization, as well as additional staff to successfully achieve these goals.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College.



