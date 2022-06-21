MusicalFare Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Musicalfare Theatre presents the regional premiere of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER , July 6th - August 7th at MusicalFare Theatre. Learn more at www.musicalfare.com

This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

The production stars Solange Gosselin, Michelle Holden, Jon May, Ricky Needham, John Panepinto, Marc Sacco, Jenn Stafford and Emily Yancey.

Set, Lighting, Projection & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

Beginning with this production, PROOF OF VACCINATION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED. Face masks are not currently required, but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them.

The performance schedule is July 6th - August 7th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, July 5th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, July 6th. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com.

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.