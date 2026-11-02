Misty Copeland and Renée Elise Goldsberry to Headline GRACE & GRIT Benefit at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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Grace & Grit, a one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the power, perseverance, and achievements of women, will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, bringing together award-winning performers, community leaders, and supporters for an unforgettable night of inspiration and impact.

Hosted by Beth Hollis, President of the West Herr Automotive Group/Vice-Chair of the Children's Hospital Foundation of Buffalo, the event will feature a Q&A style conversation with renowned ballet pioneer Misty Copeland and Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, followed by a special live performance from Goldsberry.

The event will benefit Golisano Children's Hospital and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum, supporting organizations dedicated to improving lives, expanding opportunities, and illuminating the stories of women who have shaped our world. As a 100% not-for-profit event, every dollar raised will directly support the beneficiary organizations and their important missions.

“This evening celebrates extraordinary women whose journeys inspire us to dream bigger, persevere through challenges, and create lasting change—and the men and women who champion them,” said Beth Hollis. “Grace & Grit is also about what becomes possible when we recognize the potential in every person and commit to nurturing it. By giving of ourselves and helping one another, we can empower others to become all they are capable of being.”

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear firsthand from two groundbreaking artists whose careers have redefined what is possible in their respective fields. Copeland, a bestselling author and trailblazing ballet icon, has inspired audiences around the world through her artistry and advocacy. Goldsberry, best known for her acclaimed performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, has captivated audiences on Broadway, television, and concert stages while becoming a celebrated voice for creativity and empowerment.

The evening will begin with a VIP reception, followed by the main program featuring the fireside discussion with Renée and Misty, the Raffle Round at approximately 7:45 and then a brief intermission and live performance by Renée, performing songs from Hamilton and more. Doors open to all guests at 5:30 p.m., with attendees seated by 6:15 p.m.

“A Celebration of Women & Those Who Champion Them,” Grace & Grit aims to unite the Buffalo community around a shared commitment to leadership, resilience, and philanthropy while raising critical support for two impactful organizations.

There will also be an exciting Raffle Round with incredible bucket list prizes, where everyone can participate if they choose by donating for entries to win

Super Bowl Tickets (your choice of either the 2028 or 2029 SB)

Championship Sunday Masters Ticket

Dinner for 10 at the Plating Society

$5000 Shopping Spree in NYC

Meet & Greet Team WH with Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, and Dawson Knox

Special surprise guests will take the stage to help with the raffle:

Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas and Chef Darian Bryan

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