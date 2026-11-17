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Leanne Morgan continues to take the world by storm, bringing her “The Time of Our Lives Tour” to audiences across the United States and adding 7 additional cities, including a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, February 27, 2027.

Following the breakout success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I'm Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States – with often second, third, fourth and fifth shows added in major markets. Her seamless transition from intimate comedy clubs to large-scale theaters and arenas affirmed her status as a major force in stand-up.



Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased through Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/leanne-morgan.

ABOUT LEANNE MORGAN

Leanne Morgan Rose to prominence with her debut Netflix special I'm Every Woman, showcasing her signature blend of relatable humor and Southern charm. Since early 2023, the special has become Netflix's most-viewed stand-up special from a female comedian globally, cementing Morgan's breakout success after more than 25 years on the road building a devoted fanbase.

One of today's preeminent stand-ups, Morgan has proven her live show is just as formidable as her streaming presence. Her Just Getting Started tour sold more than 100,000 tickets in its first six months alone, headlining prestigious venues including the Chicago Theatre, American Airlines Arena, and Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee. She has also set numerous attendance and ticket-sales records nationwide, including becoming the first female comedian to perform two nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Building on that momentum, she has announced The Time of Our Lives tour, a new 45-market run across the United States that began in late June 2026 with more dates to be added through 2027, further cementing her status as a major force in stand-up.

Morgan's second Netflix special, Unspeakable Things, premiered on November 4, 2025, debuting at #1 worldwide. The special earned a 2026 Critics Choice Association nomination for Best Comedy Special and won a 2026 Gracie Award, adding to her growing industry recognition. It marks the second of multiple planned hour-long specials for Netflix.

A native of rural Tennessee, Morgan has built her career on finding humor in the everyday — family life, marriage, and the unexpected twists of getting older. Her warm, candid storytelling and sharp observational style continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

In September 2024, Morgan released her debut book, What in the World?!, published by Random House/Convergent, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Expanding her creative footprint

even further, she stars in her Netflix sitcom Leanne, created in partnership with acclaimed producer Chuck Lorre. The 16-episode, multi-camera comedy premiered July 31, 2025, and debuted in Netflix's Global Top 10. Inspired by her stand-up, the series follows a woman rebuilding her life after an unexpected divorce, blending humor and heart in equal measure. The show returned for its second season on August 27, 2026, once again debuting in Netflix's Global Top 10.

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 13% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 25% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 16% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 21% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 11% 4 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% 5 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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