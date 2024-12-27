Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; NEWSIES at Kavinoky Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival 42%

Isaac Kessler - 1-MAN NO-SHOW - RocHaHa Clown Festival 34%

Natasha Mercado - TREE - RocHaHa Clown Festival 24%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 31%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 19%

Mia LaMarco - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 8%

Marissa Chapman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 7%

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 7%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 5%

Doug Weyand - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE ROCKY HORROW SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 5%

Michael Oliver-Walline - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

Michael Deeb-Weaver - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 4%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 3%

Michael Oliver-Walline - ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 25%

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 25%

Timmy Goodman - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 19%

Lindsay Salamone - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 16%

Callie Stack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 14%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 46%

GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 11%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 8%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 26%

Drew McCabe - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 16%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 11%

Lleigha Eichhorn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 8%

Nicolette Navarro - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 8%

Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 6%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Meagan Millar - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 6%

Doug Weyand - MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 5%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

Randall Kramer - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Michael-Oliver Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 18%

Kate Powers - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 16%

Dan Lendzian - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Rick Lattimer - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 8%

Kevin Leary - DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Stefanie Warnick - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 7%

Josie DiVincenzo - WIPEOUT - Alleyway Theatre 7%

Amy Jakiel - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 6%

Meagan Millar - 1984 - Open Door Productions 5%

Jane Navarro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

Chris Fire - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 4%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 3%

On Golden Pond - KAREN SZALACH - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

PUSH Physical Theatre - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

David Hall - DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 24%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 13%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 6%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 5%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 5%

OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 5%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 3%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 3%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 3%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 2%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 2%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 1%

ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 1%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 1%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 1%

LET'S GET PHYSICAL THEATRE - MuCCC 1%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 33%

Jay Marks - REEFER MADNSS - O'Connell & Company 29%

Matt DiVita & Rowan Giblin - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 21%

Jay Marks - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 17%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 42%

Allan Paglia - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 38%

Theresa Quinn - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 19%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 30%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 11%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 8%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 8%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lancaster Opera House 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 5%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 4%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo 34%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 20%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 19%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 17%

THE BREAK SING - ART of WNY 6%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 21%

Glen Chitty - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 14%

Heather Caseri - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 11%

Sam Crystal - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 7%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 7%

Quinn McGillion - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 7%

David Wysocki - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 5%

Elise Vullo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

Samantha Coleman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 4%

Jordan Levin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Maria Pedro - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Charmagne Chi - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kelly Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Steve Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 2%

Kevin Deese - REEFER MADNEDS - O’Connell & Company 2%

Jenn Stafford - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

David Bondrow - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company 19%

Sandra Roberts - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 16%

Lori Panaro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 8%

Dan Lendzian - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Karen Harty - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 7%

VerNia Garvin - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

Joel Quinones - 1984 - Open Door Productions 4%

Ben Caldwell - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 4%

Louis Colaiacovo - FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 4%

Ben Moran - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 3%

Sandra Roberts - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 3%

Jacob Albarella - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 3%

P.K. Fortson - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Buffalo United Artists 3%

Ryan Adam Norton - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kate Loconti - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 2%

Michael Seitz - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 2%

Ashley Jones - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

Pam Mangus - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 1%

P.K. Fortson - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 20%

DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 13%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 12%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 8%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 8%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 7%

1984 - Open Door Productions 6%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 4%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 3%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 3%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 3%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Rocking Horse Productions 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 50%

Chuck Ziehl - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 32%

Chuck Ziehl - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 19%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 60%

Tyler Rahner - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 40%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 19%

Ryan Butler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 19%

Gabriella McKinley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 11%

Timiyah Love - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 10%

Amelia Mussachio - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 7%

Matthew Rittler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 7%

Gregory Gjurich - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Colleen Pine - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 4%

Alexandria Watts - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 4%

Lou Colaiacovo - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 3%

Dave Spychalski - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kelly Copps - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Matthew Rittler - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Nicole Cimato - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

Marc Sacco - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

Collin Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 23%

Gabrielle Nunzio - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 19%

Zachary Murphy - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 12%

Vinny Murphy - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 11%

Matthew Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 8%

Gabriella McKinley - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Matt Giangreco - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 5%

Jason Francey - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 5%

Adam Yellen - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 5%

Jacob Applegate - AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

Alleyway Theatre 17%

Shea's 710 Theatre 13%

O'Connell & Company 13%

Kavinoky Theatre 9%

Bellissima Productions 7%

Rocking Horse Productions 6%

Open Door Productions 6%

MusicalFare Theatre 5%

Lancaster Opera House 5%

Buffalo United Artists 4%

Brazen-Faced Varlets 3%

Second Generation Theatre 3%

Drunk Theatre Buffalo 3%

Road Less Traveled 3%

RocHaHa Clown Festival 1%

PUSH Physical Theatre 1%

MuCCC 142 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 0%

First Look Buffalo 0%



Comments