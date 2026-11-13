Interview: Stage Director ANTHONY ALCOCER of JULIUS CAESAR at KAVINOKY THEATRE

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The Kavinoky Theatre on the campus of D'Youville Univeristy has taken the bold step in producing a Shakespeare production this season. Broadwayworld's Michael Rabice caught up with Stage Director Anthony Alcocer during the run of his production of JULIUS CAESAR now running through November 21, 2026 to get his take on why this is the perfect time to get to the Kavinoky and see the show before it closes.

Anthony, why is Julius Caesar such a great Shakespeare intro play?

It doesn't make you wade through centuries of dense, poetic fluff to get to the point. Julius Caesar is a sleek political thriller disguised as classical literature. It hits the ground running with an assassination plot, street-level riots, and raw psychological warfare. If you think Shakespeare is just people standing around in tights sighing about the moon, this is the play that will completely shatter that misconception. It’s accessible because the stakes are instantly recognizable to anyone who has ever watched the evening news.

Why did you choose to set it in the 1960s?

The 1960s was a decade radiating with cool, dangerous energy, deep institutional paranoia, and massive social upheaval. It was the moment televised media began aggressively sculpting public reality in real time. Moving away from marble and tunics trades dusty historical distance for a sharp, familiar tension. Our characters aren’t distant statues; they feel like sophisticated insiders operating in a high-stakes, mid-century pressure cooker. The aesthetic brings a sleek, magnetic familiarity to the stage that lets the audience focus entirely on the volatile psychology of the story.

In your mind, is Caesar or Brutus the main protagonist?

The play carries Caesar’s name and the character is the colossal center of gravity for the story, but Brutus is the true emotional gravity of the piece. It’s a tragic, fascinating study of a person doing everything wrong for what they genuinely believe are the right reasons. Brutus is insulated by an echo chamber of pure righteousness, completely miscalculating how the volatile public will react. That internal conflict is what makes the character so compelling to watch. You watch a sophisticated insider orchestrate a brutal assassination out of a sense of devotion to a republic, only to accidentally open the door for absolute tyranny.

Do modern day political references come into play?

We don't need to force heavy-handed, modern-day name-dropping onto the text because Shakespeare already wrote the script for our current reality. The play is an absolute masterclass in data, optics, and spin. The characters don’t just fight with steel; they fight with weaponized narratives and real-time public relations. The terrifying speed at which public sentiment is engineered and consumed in Rome mirrors our modern landscape perfectly. The reference is in the mirror we are holding up to the audience.

How much cutting or trimming of the script was needed? Many people may be intimidated by a 5-act play, but obviously you are doing it differently.

We put the text on a serious diet. I spent half a year meticulously adapting this script, stripping away the noise to hone in strictly on the core engine of the story. Many people get intimidated by a traditional five-act marathon, but our production flies by with the lean velocity of a freight train. Our production is cleanly split into two acts around an hour each, plus a 15-minute intermission. This is a fast-paced, crystal clear adaptation executed by a powerhouse ten-actor ensemble. We took a massive structural challenge and turned it into a tight, gripping ride that doesn't waste a single second of your attention.

Tell us why you really need to see a Shakespearean play in person rather than just reading it?

Reading Shakespeare is like reading the sheet music for a rock anthology; it’s a flat blueprint. These words were never meant to be trapped on a silent page or dissected in a classroom. They require flesh, blood, sweat, and a visceral human connection. You need to be in the room to feel the bass of our 1960s soundtrack, to look into the actors' eyes, and to feel the collective intake of breath when the blades come out. Theater is about shared proximity and raw energy. When you experience this company bringing their absolute A-game live, it isn't a lecture—it's an unforgettable event. Come share the excitement with us for this final weekend.

Contact kavinokytheatre.com for more information

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JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare Directed by Anthony Alcocer | D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre October 30-November 21 | Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:30pm Starring Rolando Gómez, Chris Kelly, Peter Johnson, Davida Tolbert, Louis Colaiacovo, Victoria Pérez, Rachael Fedor-Buchanan, Christine, Turturro-Beausoleil, Sean Patrick Ryan, and Jesse Tiebor. Set Design by Paul Bostaph Costume Design by E.L. Hohn Light Design by Brian Cavanagh Sound Design by Geoff Tocin Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Steitz Props Design by Zoë Dillinger Original Music Composed by Christine Turturro-Beausoleil

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