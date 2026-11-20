NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Individual tickets for the Buffalo premiere of the touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD are now on sale. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play Shea's Buffalo Theatre for 10 performances from March 31 through April 8, 2027.

Shea's will host a re-tech of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, welcoming the creative team and cast members to the City of Buffalo weeks before the show's national tour launch.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

The Harry Potter franchise began with J.K. Rowling's series of novels, which have since been adapted into eight Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts films. The franchise also includes the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as video and mobile games from Portkey Games.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts properties also include merchandise, touring experiences, events, and five themed lands at Universal Studios locations around the world. Additional attractions include the Platform 9 ¾ retail shops, the Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

The franchise is also expanding with a new HBO Original television series based on the Harry Potter books.

The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 16% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 14% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 26% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 16% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 23% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 11% 4 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% 5 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 16% 2 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming