"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tickets On Sale for Shea's Buffalo Engagement
Performances will run March 31–April 8, 2027.
Individual tickets for the Buffalo premiere of the touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD are now on sale. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play Shea's Buffalo Theatre for 10 performances from March 31 through April 8, 2027.
Shea's will host a re-tech of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, welcoming the creative team and cast members to the City of Buffalo weeks before the show's national tour launch.
Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.
The Harry Potter franchise began with J.K. Rowling's series of novels, which have since been adapted into eight Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts films. The franchise also includes the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as video and mobile games from Portkey Games.
Warner Bros. Discovery's Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts properties also include merchandise, touring experiences, events, and five themed lands at Universal Studios locations around the world. Additional attractions include the Platform 9 ¾ retail shops, the Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.
The franchise is also expanding with a new HBO Original television series based on the Harry Potter books.
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