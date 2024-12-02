First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Buffalo Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival 43%

Isaac Kessler - 1-MAN NO-SHOW - RocHaHa Clown Festival 33%

Natasha Mercado - TREE - RocHaHa Clown Festival 24%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 33%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 12%

Marissa Chapman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 10%

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 10%

Mia LaMarco - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 7%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE ROCKY HORROW SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 6%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 5%

Doug Weyand - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Michael Oliver-Walline - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

Michael Deeb-Weaver - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 3%

Michael Oliver-Walline - ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Timmy Goodman - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 28%

Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 20%

Timmy Goodman - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 19%

Lindsay Salamone - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 18%

Callie Stack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 15%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 47%

GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 15%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 10%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 27%

Drew McCabe - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 15%

Joey Bucheker - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 11%

Nicolette Navarro - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 7%

Lleigha Eichhorn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Meagan Millar - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 7%

Eric Deeb-Weaver - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 5%

Doug Weyand - MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 4%

Michael Oliver-Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Randall Kramer - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Michael Wachowiak - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 2%

Michael-Oliver Walline - LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Powers - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 17%

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 13%

Kevin Leary - DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 10%

Dan Lendzian - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 10%

Rick Lattimer - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 9%

Stefanie Warnick - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 8%

Josie DiVincenzo - WIPEOUT - Alleyway Theatre 7%

Amy Jakiel - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 7%

Meagan Millar - 1984 - Open Door Productions 6%

Jane Navarro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

Chris Fire - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 3%

PUSH Physical Theatre - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

On Golden Pond - KAREN SZALACH - Rocking Horse Productions 1%

David Hall - DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 0%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 23%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 8%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 8%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 7%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 6%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 6%

OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 5%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 4%

AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 4%

THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Kavinoky Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 2%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 2%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 2%

ONCE - Shea's 710 Theatre/MusicalFare 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 1%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 1%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 1%

LET'S GET PHYSICAL THEATRE - MuCCC 1%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 1%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 37%

Jay Marks - REEFER MADNSS - O'Connell & Company 28%

Jay Marks - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 18%

Matt DiVita & Rowan Giblin - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 17%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Allan Paglia - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 40%

Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 37%

Theresa Quinn - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 23%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 29%

TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 12%

REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lancaster Opera House 7%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 6%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 5%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - MusicalFare Theatre 4%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

MURDER BALLAD - Road Less Traveled 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo 33%

CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 21%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 19%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 18%

THE BREAK SING - ART of WNY 5%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 22%

Glen Chitty - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 14%

Heather Caseri - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 12%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 8%

Sam Crystal - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 7%

Quinn McGillion - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 5%

David Wysocki - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company 5%

Samantha Coleman - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 5%

Elise Vullo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 5%

Charmagne Chi - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 4%

Jordan Levin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Steve Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Maria Pedro - BEAUTIFUL - MusicalFare Theatre 3%

Kelly Copps - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Jenn Stafford - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

Kevin Deese - REEFER MADNEDS - O’Connell & Company 1%

David Bondrow - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sandra Roberts - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 16%

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company 14%

Lori Panaro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 9%

Dan Lendzian - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Joel Quinones - 1984 - Open Door Productions 5%

VerNia Garvin - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

Karen Harty - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 5%

P.K. Fortson - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Buffalo United Artists 4%

Louis Colaiacovo - FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 4%

Jacob Albarella - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 4%

Sandra Roberts - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 4%

Ben Moran - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 4%

Ben Caldwell - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 4%

Ryan Adam Norton - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kate Loconti - THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 3%

Michael Seitz - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 3%

Ashley Jones - HYDE - Rochester Fringe Festival 2%

Pam Mangus - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 2%

Ashley Jones - GENERIC MALE - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MEN - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

P.K. Fortson - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Alleyway Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 17%

DEATH OF STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF - Alleyway Theatre 15%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 10%

THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 9%

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 9%

BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 8%

1984 - Open Door Productions 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

THE PRICE - Irish Classical Theatre 4%

THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 4%

FAUCI & KRAMER - First Look Buffalo 3%

THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 3%

HYDE - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Rocking Horse Productions 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Rocking Horse Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 53%

Chuck Ziehl - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions 30%

Chuck Ziehl - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Rocking Horse Productions 17%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 63%

Tyler Rahner - ALICE BY HEART - Bellissima Productions 37%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ryan Butler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 15%

Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 13%

Gabriella McKinley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Musicalfare Theatre 12%

Amelia Mussachio - FREAKY FRIDAY - Open Door Productions 10%

Timiyah Love - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bellissima Productions 10%

Matthew Rittler - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre 8%

Gregory Gjurich - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Colleen Pine - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company 6%

Alexandria Watts - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 4%

Lou Colaiacovo - THE PROM - Musicalfare Theatre 4%

Dave Spychalski - CHARMAGNE CHI'S BLUE XMAS - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Kelly Copps - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Second Generation Theatre 3%

Matthew Rittler - THE PRODUCERS - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Nicole Cimato - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 2%

Marc Sacco - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre 1%

Collin Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gabrielle Nunzio - THE CONVENT - Brazen-Faced Varlets 22%

Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre 20%

Vinny Murphy - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 12%

Matthew Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 9%

Gabriella McKinley - THE WINTER’S TALE - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 8%

Jacob Applegate - AIRNESS - Lancaster Opera House 6%

Adam Yellen - THE BOWLING PLAY - Second Generation Theatre 6%

Jason Francey - I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP - Buffalo United Artists 6%

Zachary Murphy - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 6%

Matt Giangreco - BURN/THIS - Bellissima Productions 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

Alleyway Theatre 19%

Shea's 710 Theatre 13%

O'Connell & Company 12%

Kavinoky Theatre 8%

Open Door Productions 8%

Bellissima Productions 6%

MusicalFare Theatre 5%

Rocking Horse Productions 5%

Buffalo United Artists 4%

Brazen-Faced Varlets 4%

Lancaster Opera House 4%

Road Less Traveled 3%

Second Generation Theatre 3%

Drunk Theatre Buffalo 3%

PUSH Physical Theatre 1%

RocHaHa Clown Festival 1%

First Look Buffalo 0%

MuCCC 142 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 0%



