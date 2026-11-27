DUNGEONS & DRAMA Role-Playing Games With Gather & Game is Coming to Shea's 710
Guided sessions will include Haunted Theatre DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, EAT THE REICH and WANDERHOME, with free play and fantasy-themed drinks.
Shea's is inviting game lovers and curious learners to Dungeons & Drama: An Evening of Role-Playing Games & Free Play with Gather & Game, on Wednesday, January 6 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. The evening is part of Shea's Creative Exchange series in the lounge and cabaret at Shea's 710.
Guided role-playing sessions will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Gather & Game will lead three games: Haunted Theatre Dungeons & Dragons, Eat the Reich, and Wanderhome. Spots are limited to 6 per game. Guests who want to participate are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Free play is part of the fun, too. Dive into a selection of board games or bring your own, catch on-stage game demos, or bring your Nintendo Switch for sessions in the Shea's 710 annex.
Guests can also visit with local creators, including Gather & Game, TGarms Studio, Rauralite, Drop Kick Comics, and Road Less Traveled Productions. Sip on a fantasy-themed cocktail, mocktail, or mead, and fuel up with concessions or a charcuterie box.
The Shea's 710 Creative Exchange Series is sponsored in part by KeyBank. Tickets to Dungeons & Drama are just $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets and the RSVP form to sign up for the role-playing games are available on Shea's website.
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