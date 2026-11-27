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Shea's is inviting game lovers and curious learners to Dungeons & Drama: An Evening of Role-Playing Games & Free Play with Gather & Game, on Wednesday, January 6 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. The evening is part of Shea's Creative Exchange series in the lounge and cabaret at Shea's 710.

Guided role-playing sessions will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Gather & Game will lead three games: Haunted Theatre Dungeons & Dragons, Eat the Reich, and Wanderhome. Spots are limited to 6 per game. Guests who want to participate are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Free play is part of the fun, too. Dive into a selection of board games or bring your own, catch on-stage game demos, or bring your Nintendo Switch for sessions in the Shea's 710 annex.

Guests can also visit with local creators, including Gather & Game, TGarms Studio, Rauralite, Drop Kick Comics, and Road Less Traveled Productions. Sip on a fantasy-themed cocktail, mocktail, or mead, and fuel up with concessions or a charcuterie box.

The Shea's 710 Creative Exchange Series is sponsored in part by KeyBank. Tickets to Dungeons & Drama are just $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets and the RSVP form to sign up for the role-playing games are available on Shea's website.

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The race is on for the Buffalo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 20% 2 GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 17% 3 BE MORE CHILL Spotlight Performing Artists 13% 4 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 12% 5 INTO THE WOODS Pittsford Musicals 9% Best Play 1 THE DRESSER MuCCC 28% 2 TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Company Theatre of Rochester 13% 4 BECKY SHAW Alleyway Theatre 11% 5 THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VIII O'Connell & Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 MuCCC 25% 2 Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 The Company Theatre of Rochester 9% 5 Spotlight Performing Artists 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tiffany Nowak - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 17% 2 Issabella Rouf - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Rocking Horse Productions 15% 3 Robert McKnight - GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL Buffalo United Artists 10% 4 Lily Jones - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Starring Buffalo 6% 5 Amelia Mussachio - NEXT TO NORMAL Open Door Productions 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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