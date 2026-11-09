My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
DISNEY'S FROZEN to be Presented at Shea's 710 Theatre in Buffalo
Lizzie Arnold, Paige Cantone and Janet Cole are among the cast, with music direction by Theresa Quinn.
MusicalFare will present Disney's Frozen at Shea's 710 Theatre in Buffalo, New York. This powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love, features all of your favorite characters and the hit song “Let It Go.”
MusicalFare's production stars Lizzie Arnold, Paige Cantone, Janet Cole, Ashleigh Chrisena, Bobby Cooke, Brynn Eisenman, Thomas Evans, Adeline Folger, Zach Gammel, Alex Garcia, Andrew Giandomenico, Olivia Gjurich, Joe Greenan, Timiyah Love, Kayla McSorley, Talia Rose Mobley, Matt Rittler, Sean Ryan-Matecki, Emma Theriot, Christopher Victor, Daniel Bills Warman, Emily Weber, Madison Wilcox & NJ Wingo IV.
Set, Lighting, Projection & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.
The performance schedule is November 28th – December 20th, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances.
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