Join Heather and Chris as they talk about Chris' adventures in the city during NAMT. Marc is missing this week, but our dear trio will reunite next week!
DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets On Sale for Buffalo Engagement at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Performances will run February 16 – 21, 2027.
Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, are now on sale for its engagement in Buffalo, New York. Part of the 2026-27 Season, Death Becomes Her hits the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for 8 performances February 16 – 21, 2027.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.
Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).
Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
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If you want perfection, go check out another podcast. This week we're trying to live forever by taking the purple potion that makes you forever young. We're covering the newest dark Diva-off comedy on Broadway "Death Becomes Her." This is an iconic musical that has a deeply loved fanbase and now you finally get to hear what Jess and Andrew say!
Ep263 - Ryan Jackson, Mistoffelees on US National Tour 5
“You know when you walk into a conversation and two friends are laughing so hard you start to laugh? You have no idea what they are laughing about but the energy is infectious.
#12 - Betsy Wolfe: You Are Worth So Much More Than Your Last Role
Welcome to a beautifully candid episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her long-time inspiration turned colleague, the brilliant Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe.
Ep252 - Dee Roscioli, Grizabella on US National Tour 5 & Standby in Death Becomes Her
“It was a compliment when someone was like, your felinity was really beautiful. They’re really good at being a cat. Your hands up in little paws, maybe wash your little face.
#155 - Derek McLane - Designing Broadway
Tony & Emmy Winning Designer Derek McLane drops by Behind the Awards to give the inside scoop on how he created such designs as Moulin Rouge, MJ, Death Becomes Her, Beautiful and most recently The Balusters.
131. Casting Director Mini-Series: Booking the Room with Claire Burke, CSA
What does the ecosystem of a casting office and career look like? In this episode of our Casting Director Mini-Series, Jennifer chats with casting director and co-owner of the TRC Company, Claire Burke.
#114 It's Gonna Be Great with Christopher Sieber
U Guys, Broadway star and two-time Tony Nominee, Christopher Sieber is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway news in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by current star of Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Christopher Sieber, to talk all about his incredible career!
Allyson A La Mode makes her round three debut on this month's live episode! We recap the Tony Awards, discuss remaining showtunes on the Glacket, and are joined by Gleeks Dot and Elijah for some difficult competitions, Listen now!
#104 - Joe Rosko - Built for the Stage
Founder and Fitness Coach to the theater community Joe Rosko joins Behind the Awards to chat about his journey with Fitness and Performing. Joe shares Fitness tips and also give some of his favorite performance in the most recent seasons.
#89 - Marco Pennette - Has Always Been Broadway Bound!
Death Becomes Her Writer Marco Pennette joins Behind the Awards to chat about making his Broadway Debut in this musical comedy. From his TV work on such shows as Ugly Betty, Caroline in the City, and Kate & Allie to being Hal Prince’s intern Marco has stories for days including the touching relationship he had with Linda Lavin.
DEATH BECOMES HER with Marco Pennette and Kaleigh Cronin
Just as DEATH BECOMES HER celebrates 10 Tony nominations, we're thrilled to celebrate our new episode dedicated to this brand-new Broadway hit!
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