Common Ground Theatre Company's Inaugural Production EVERYTHING FEELS LIKE THE END OF THE WORLD Premieres Virtually

Common Ground Theatre Company will be bringing Everything Feels Like the End of the World, a new play by Binghamton-native Julia Marie Black, to audiences everywhere from February 11 to March 13 through Broadway On Demand.

The streamed performance will be filmed in Binghamton's Phelps Mansion Museum. The play, directed by Matthew B. Cullen, stars playwright Julia Marie Black as Angie and Erin Grace Kelly stepping in last minute into the role of Devon. In this dark comedy, Angie, an angel, and Devon, a demon, fight over a human soul, exploring life, death and everything that comes after. Common Ground Theatre Company is a hybrid theatre company that launched in October 2021.

Everything Feels Like the End of the World marks the company's first production. Though the company's initial plan was to host in-person performances at the Phelps Mansion Museum, COVID concerns moved the production online.

"While we don't have a live audience which is traditionally associated with creating theatre, this is still theatre. It's just a different space," said Cullen. "In founding Common Ground, a phrase we continually returned to was 'We don't need a theater to make theatre.' We can make space anywhere and everywhere, including virtually. This production is really pushing that belief and it's an exciting process to be on."

To purchase tickets, please visit the Everything Feels Like the End of the World Showpage. More information about Common Ground can be found at www.commongroundtheatrecompany.com.