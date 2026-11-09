What Will the Neighbors Say? Names Nancy Sun and Mariam Bazeed as Resident Artists

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What Will the Neighbors Say? Theatre Company has revealed the two resident artists for the second biannual New to the Neighborhood cohort. Nancy Sun (she/her), a Chinese-American writer and performer, will develop 'PANDAMONIUM!,' while Mariam Bazeed (they/them), an Egyptian immigrant poet, playwright and writer, will develop 'Ceasefire Later!'

Both will be developed across a 29-hour process, culminating in a presentation at Brick Aux on Saturday, December 5th. More information on these artists can be found here, and Pay-What-You-Wish tickets can be found here - https://neighbors.thundertix.com/.

New to the Neighborhood was initially created by the Neighbors with the support of the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Brooklyn Arts Council, and is intended to be an incubator for Brooklyn-based early-career artists who are members of underrepresented communities. Following a successful inaugural series in 2024, the second cycle of this beloved early-career writer's residency is made possible with funds from the Wyman Potter Foundation. Specifically, this residency serves artists who are female, trans or non-binary writers of the Global Majority living and working in Brooklyn.

Sun and Bazeed will each receive an award worth $5k, consisting of a $1,500 unrestricted stipend, more than $2k for artist stipends and production costs, mentorship from the Neighbors and 29 hours of rehearsal space in Brooklyn in December, culminating in the free work-in-progress presentations. In the initial cycle, the program served Black female playwright Taji Senior and Indigenous non-binary playwright Clare Soleil Gardener, who presented dynamic and smart new works-in-progress exploring complex and prescient themes and questions, with partners including Chez Bushwick, MITU580 and IndieSpace. Panellists for this second cycle included both of these artists in addition to the Neighbors' frequent collaborators Beatriz Miranda, Jimmy Lovett and Skye Pallo Ross.

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