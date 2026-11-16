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The Hidden Jewel Box Theater has revealed its schedule for the remainder of 2026, including two holiday themed shows: the highly adult A Corn Mo Christmas featuring The Love Show Dancers, and the all ages Mrs. Claus Saves Christmas.

Papa Do Preach

Comedy! Music! Drag! And so MUCH MORE! Papa Do Preach is an extra special comedy variety show with the best acts in the city ready to breathe a little life into your tired soul.

Wednesday, November 18th & Wednesday, December 16th

Show: 7:30 PM

$40 General Admission

$120 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: papadopreach.eventbrite.com

Knock Twice Comedy Show

A secret stand-up experience tucked away inside Port Authority’s Hidden Jewel Box Theater!

Thursday, November 19th

Show: 7:00 PM

$33 General Admission

$99 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: knocktwicenovember.eventbrite.com

The Oldest Profession

A hysterical mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective.

Friday & Saturday, November 20th & 21st & Friday, December 18th

Show: 7:00 PM

$50 General Admission

$250 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: theoldestprofession.eventbrite.com

Mrs. Claus Saves Christmas

When Santa disappears, Mrs. Claus saves Christmas with dazzling tap-dancing Reindeer, holiday classics, comedy, and North Pole surprises!

Wednesday, December 2nd & Wednesday, December 9th

﻿Show: 7:30 PM

$30 General Admission

$90 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: mrsclaus.eventbrite.com

Jaydan Heather's Bookshelf

This is a cabaret about books.

Thursday, December 3rd

﻿Show: 7:30 PM

$25 General Admission

$75 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: ﻿jaydan.eventbrite.com

LEMUR: AN R&B OPERA

The debut stage musical by writers Tyler Cole and Jack Samson.

Friday, December 4th

Show: 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 5th

Shows: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 6th

﻿Show: 7:00 PM

$25 General Admission

$75 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: lemur.eventbrite.com

A Corn Mo Christmas

A warm and cozy evening of delightful and sexy holiday music, burlesque, dance and storytelling at The Hidden Jewel Box Speakeasy Chalet!



Saturday, December 12th

Show: 7:00 PM

$30 General Admission

$90 VIP Loveseat for 2

For more information, visit: cornmochristmas.eventbrite.com



Photo Credit: John Huntington

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