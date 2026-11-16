"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater Unveils Holiday Shows and Comedy Through December
Papa Do Preach, Knock Twice, THE OLDEST PROFESSION, and LEMUR: AN R&B OPERA are also on the lineup.
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater has revealed its schedule for the remainder of 2026, including two holiday themed shows: the highly adult A Corn Mo Christmas featuring The Love Show Dancers, and the all ages Mrs. Claus Saves Christmas.
Papa Do Preach
Comedy! Music! Drag! And so MUCH MORE! Papa Do Preach is an extra special comedy variety show with the best acts in the city ready to breathe a little life into your tired soul.
Wednesday, November 18th & Wednesday, December 16th
Show: 7:30 PM
$40 General Admission
$120 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: papadopreach.eventbrite.com
Knock Twice Comedy Show
A secret stand-up experience tucked away inside Port Authority’s Hidden Jewel Box Theater!
Thursday, November 19th
Show: 7:00 PM
$33 General Admission
$99 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: knocktwicenovember.eventbrite.com
The Oldest Profession
A hysterical mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective.
Friday & Saturday, November 20th & 21st & Friday, December 18th
Show: 7:00 PM
$50 General Admission
$250 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: theoldestprofession.eventbrite.com
Mrs. Claus Saves Christmas
When Santa disappears, Mrs. Claus saves Christmas with dazzling tap-dancing Reindeer, holiday classics, comedy, and North Pole surprises!
Wednesday, December 2nd & Wednesday, December 9th
Show: 7:30 PM
$30 General Admission
$90 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: mrsclaus.eventbrite.com
Jaydan Heather's Bookshelf
This is a cabaret about books.
Thursday, December 3rd
Show: 7:30 PM
$25 General Admission
$75 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: jaydan.eventbrite.com
LEMUR: AN R&B OPERA
The debut stage musical by writers Tyler Cole and Jack Samson.
Friday, December 4th
Show: 7:00 PM
Saturday, December 5th
Shows: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Sunday, December 6th
Show: 7:00 PM
$25 General Admission
$75 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: lemur.eventbrite.com
A Corn Mo Christmas
A warm and cozy evening of delightful and sexy holiday music, burlesque, dance and storytelling at The Hidden Jewel Box Speakeasy Chalet!
Saturday, December 12th
Show: 7:00 PM
$30 General Admission
$90 VIP Loveseat for 2
For more information, visit: cornmochristmas.eventbrite.com
Photo Credit: John Huntington
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