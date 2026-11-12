That 80s Improv Challenge: YUPPIE & PUNK ROCK EDITION is Coming to Young Ethels in Brooklyn

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That 80s Improv Challenge: Yuppie & Punk Rock Edition will take place at Young Ethel's on November 18 at 9 p.m. The show will feature three improv teams competing against one another by creating original scenes inspired by yuppie and punk rock videos from the 1980s.

The competition will bring two contrasting cultures of the decade together for an evening of improvised comedy. Audiences can expect everything from brick cellphones, power suits, and power lunches to mohawks, The Ramones, safety pins, and slam dancing, alongside references to Gordon Gekko, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and more.

The competing improv teams will include 4 Horsemen, Youmatics, and Radical Kids. The evening will feature celebrity judges Jimmy Wohl and Rachel Hall, and will be hosted by Harmon Leon (HBO Max).

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