THE LOVE SHOW NYC Presents A Very Special Holiday Edition Of GL'AMOUR! At The Slipper Room On December 27

Don't miss this festive performance filled with love and glamour.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright Photo 1 BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo 2 Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances
By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Photo 3 By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center
Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, Dece Photo 4 Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, December 8

THE LOVE SHOW NYC Presents A Very Special Holiday Edition Of GL'AMOUR! At The Slipper Room On December 27

The Love Show NYC presents Gl'Amour: Holiday Edition! The gorgeous Love Show dancers come high kicking into The Slipper Room every last Wednesday of the month, bringing a little Paris, a little Vegas, and a lot of NYC heart. Come for stunning dance, burlesque, cabaret, live song and variety, and leave full of holiday love and glimmer!

 

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Brooklyn Museum to The Public's Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT Drama.

 

The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has several other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera Tribute to Bruce Campbell", "Romeo + Juliet", "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" and "The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet".

 

The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, The Guardian, and TDF's “Meet the Dance Company” video series, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe's exploits on Bastille Day. The Love Show's resume includes original performances in Rome, Tokyo, Egypt and Mexico, premiering a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of “Twelfth Night” at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, dancing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and creating exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party. “Behind the Glass”, the troupe's pandemic era storefront pop-up theater, was featured in publications around the globe, including TONY and The Guardian

 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
2023 Princess Grace Award-Winner Marissa Joyce Stamps BEING UP IN HERE… Premieres J Photo
2023 Princess Grace Award-Winner Marissa Joyce Stamps' BEING UP IN HERE… Premieres January 2024

Staged January 5-13 at Brooklyn's Brick Theater, Being Up in Here and All the Other Businesses that Don't Concern You OR When You See a Buncha Black People Running, What Do You Do? will be directed by Marissa Joyce Stamps. The play garnered Stamps the 2023 Princess Grace Playwriting Award/New Dramatists Fellowship.

2
WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts Photo
WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced a grant award totaling $20,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

3
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup Photo
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup

SoHo Playhouse has announced the full lineup for the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 4 – February 11, 2024. Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!

4
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Au Photo
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

A festival of Art and Performance presented by Eureka! & The Brick Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show in Brooklyn A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show
bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre (12/08-12/10)Tracker
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You