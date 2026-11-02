THE BOYS IN THE BAND Comes to The Heights Players in Brooklyn This November

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Heights Players invites audiences to experience The Boys in the Band. Directed by Kerry Wolf, this production brings one of American theater's most influential plays to the stage in Brooklyn Heights.

Set during a birthday gathering among a group of gay friends, The Boys in the Band unfolds over one unforgettable evening of laughter, sharp-tongued banter, old wounds, and unexpected revelations. As the drinks flow and the party takes a turn, the guests find themselves confronting the insecurities, relationships, and truths they've spent years trying to keep at bay. Both biting and heartfelt, Crowley's landmark play offers a candid look at friendship, belonging, and the masks we wear.

The production features Jordan Westfall as Michael, Shane Zimmerman as Donald, Tyler White as Larry, Ever Antonio Chavez as Emory, Austin J Bowen as Bernard, Johnny Estling as Hank, Michael Reid as Harold, Eric Minhao as Alan, and Kelly Fuller as Cowboy.

The understudy company includes Brett Ricard (Michael), John Vega (Emory), Tai Terry (Bernard), Nicholas Adit (Cowboy), David Thomas Cronin (Donald), and Lucas Lugones (Larry).

The creative team includes Director Kerry Wolf, Assistant Director David Thomas Cronin, Production Stage Manager Matt Hrones, Assistant Stage Manager Ahad Rizvi, Set Designer Gary Vanderputten, Lighting Designer Jeremy Beck, Sound Designer German Bosquez, Costume Designer LaRena Iocco, Properties Designer Jan VanderPutten, Production Coordinator Marialana Ardolino, Sound Technician Sarah Wolf, Lighting Technician Richard Allen, Intimacy Coordinator Kat Sinclair, Fight Coordinator Luke Pearlberg, Casting Consultant Matthew Turkle, and Graphic Designer Justine Goode.

The Boys in the Band runs November 6-15 at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM, with an additional Saturday matinee on November 14 at 2 PM.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming