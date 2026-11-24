"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Scout Backus' TECHNOCELIBITES from New Orange Theater Company Will Open at MITU580
Technocelibites by playwright Scout Backus, directed by Felicia Lobo, and produced by Kyle Valentine, Ariana Afradi, & Jeremy Cohen will open at MITU580 (580 Sackett St Unit A - Ground Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11217). Running from February 10-21. Previews begin February 10 for a February 12 opening. Tickets ($35-$100) are available for purchase now.
"I'm just a girl. I could literally be anyone and everyone you know" Set in rural Florida, TECHNOCELIBITES tells the tale of a true crime podcaster investigating a cult of technologically celibate individuals after a young girl goes missing. Through vivid cinematic montages and ritualistic movement, TECHNOCELIBITES is a horror play that slices away at society's obsession with true crime to provide the realization that what we consume, consumes us.
New Orange Theatre Company, established in 2025 by Riley Scott, Rutger Scott, Scout Backus, Felicia Lobo, and Charli Einhorn, is an experimental theatre company producing work that celebrates the athleticism, vitality, and discipline of the human performer. Previous productions include Snow Dance at East Village Basement, Wood Demon at East Village Basement, and the workshop production of Technocelibites at the 2026 summer ALab festival.
The cast includes Ariana Afradi, Scout Backus, Reuben Barksy, Jeremy Cohen, Maya Jennings, Jeffrey Robb, Riley Scott, & Rutger Scott
The creative team for TECHNOCELIBITES includes Charli Einhorn (Assistant Director), Milo Longenecker (Movement Director), Matt Keim (Sound Designer), Attilio Rigotti (Video/Projection Designer), Angelo Sagnelli (Lighting Designer), Benjamin Burton (Costume Designer), Natalie Battistone (Prop/SFX Designer), Emilie Osbourne (Stage Manager), & Celeste Matteo (Mesmeralda Media-PR)
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