SWEATPANT Confronts Depression And Masculinity In World Premiere

Sweatpant chronicles how the forces of depression and masculinity impact the lives of roommates living together in New York City. Sam and his roommate are faced with the realities of depression in a society that has long stigmatized mental health. In an effort to seek treatment and growth, Sam and his roommate must first process through the influence of masculinity and how it impacts accessibility of treatment and had long stigmatized acknowledgment of depression.

Inspired by community social work practice and studies in clinical mental health treatment, Sweatpant is the inaugural play of Patrick Nicholas, a Brooklyn-based Social Worker.

Saturday October 5th, 2019, 6pm and 8pm performances. Eris Revolution (Brooklyn, NY). Link to tickets: https://www.sweatpant.eventbrite.com. Runtime: 35 minutes and also features a improv opening act.

If you or a loved one are expiriencing depression, please contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 800-950-NAMI for resources and support. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to NAMI.

Sweatpant is an Actor's Equity Approved Showcase

* denotes a member of Actors Equity Association





