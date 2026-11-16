"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
RED AND THE WOLF Headlines BOUND TO DESIRE: A NIGHT OF KINKY SHORT PLAYS at The Tank
Kaitlyn Chase and JJ Ivey produce the mature-audiences showcase, which will run for limited performances at The Tank.
This December, audiences are invited to step past polite conversation and into the bold, unfiltered heart of human connection with Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays, an evocative evening of five original one-act plays running December 10–12, 2026, at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY).
Among the evening's featured works is Red and the Wolf, written by Lulenoxx and directed by KM Jones. Starring Tara Nicole Murphy and Katie Lynn Sinicki*, the piece reimagines a familiar fairy tale as a sharp, charged negotiation of trust, power, and appetite.
Produced by Kaitlyn Chase and JJ Ivey (with Associate Producer David Pérez), Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays brings together five taboo tales of desire, vulnerability, and the unspoken truths people carry behind closed doors. Moving past shock value to explore the emotional stakes beneath unconventional dynamics, the showcase challenges audiences to come for the kink, and stay for the humans behind them.
The production team is led by Production Stage Manager Eleni Efthimiou, Assistant Stage Manager Dylan Ruggeri, Lighting Designer Max Teicher, Sound Designer Aiden Dalton, and Graphic Designer Cody Hom.
PERFORMANCE & TICKETING INFORMATION
- What: Red and the Wolf -- part of Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays
- Where: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
- When:
- Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM
- Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM
- Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM
- Tickets & Information: Available online at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/10/13/boundtodesire or directly via https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/EventAvailability?EventId=170201
Content Advisory: Bound to Desire is intended strictly for mature audiences (Ages 21+ appropriate). The production contains strong sexual situations and content, adult sexual themes, kink and fetish content, simulated intimacy, partial and full nudity, BDSM/impact play, and references to death and terminal illness.
*Actors appearing by special arrangement with Actors’ Equity Association (AEA).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
|
Eat Improv Love
The People's Improv Theater (The PIT) (11/29-11/29)
|
In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
|
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
|
Con C de Cuba.
Sony Hall (11/23-11/23)
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
|
Broadway Close Up: Broadway in the 50s
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (12/07-12/07)
|
The Shaughraun
St. Ann's Warehouse (4/17-5/16)
|
CHOKE
Life World (11/20-11/22)
|
Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy
The Rat NYC (10/03-11/28)