New Queer Tragedy STUDIO APARTMENT To Be Presented At JACK

A new queer tragedy by Che Flory goes up at JACK in Brooklyn this spring. This production was directed by playwright Che Flory and stars Kyle Showalter as Monty, Ness Sinclair as Gabe, and Christopher Niesner as Dave.

Monty has settled into a life as a live-in portrait model for the eccentric painter, Dave. It is Kansas City, 1995, and while there is probably somewhere better to be, here is tolerable enough. Dave has brought home Gabe, a new roommate for Monty, without warning. While Monty reengages with the outside world now located inside the safe walls of Dave's studio, Gabe starts to peel away at the things that have kept Monty isolated for so long. In an endurance test for the ages, Monty and Gave see how long they can spend every minute together play-acting the erotic for Dave before they trauma bond or fall for one another.

Performances are May 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30 and May 3 and 4 at 1:30 at JACK. Tickets available here are $30-40, with access tickets available at $20.

Comments