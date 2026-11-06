Neurodivergent Plays to Present Reading of PIETA at Brooklyn Art Haus This November

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This November, Neurodivergent Plays - previously known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - will continue its 2026-27 Season with a reading of Pieta - written by Brynn N. Hambley and directed by Ciara Berardi - at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, on November 15th at 4pm.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/neurodivergent-plays-tickets-1980419719693, with a minimum $17.85 donation for limited in-person seating. Regular updates are available at www.neurodivergentplays.com.

In a convent hospital in Venice, Italy, the best musicians in the region trait under the tutelage of Antonio Vivaldi. Anna Maria, Sophie, Bettina, and Cattina were abandoned at birth, like all the residents, and trained to be world-class musicians. But they keep a secret from their adoring public-they are all disabled. Pieta is a story of identity, queerness, disability, friendship, and the lengths a woman might go to to recover the agency that should’ve always been hers.

“I first heard about the Figlie del Coro in a book called Range by David Epstein,” according to Hambley, on what inspired them to write the play. “I was incredibly surprised (and also not, unfortunately) that I hadn’t heard about these magnificent women. As a musician, disabled person, and former Catholic, I felt like I was the perfect person to tell this story. I really wanted to highlight how female-coded people must navigate a patriarchal world that only accepts their ambitions if it fits into a distinct mold.”

“As a disabled creative, it’s not often that I see theatre that not only serves people like myself, but empowers them”, says Berardi on why they chose to direct the play. “Brynn’s writing feels like a chorus singing. Growing up, I worked on strengthening my low motor skills through choir and trumpet. My directing stylization aims to incorporate musicality, so Pieta is a special treat. Another factor that drew my interest was the location. I visited Venice years ago and it is still one of my favorite places on Earth. The scent of salt in the waters of Venice soothed me, like being wrapped in a hug that felt like home. I want to enter that world again.”

On the subject of neurodivergent empowerment, Berardi also added that “[t]here needs to be more storytelling that represents disabled voices, as well as the correct people telling those stories. One of my reasons for becoming a director is battling toxicity in the entertainment industry and understanding how that connects to neurodivergence and “gatekeeping.” It is difficult to build experiences as a neurodivergent creator, so I believe that neurodivergent empowerment means not only publicly presenting yourself as neurodivergent to empower yourself and other artists, but also prioritizing neurodivergent emerging professionals to gift them more opportunities and to lift them up.”

Hambley also spoke on how empowerment informs their writing, stating “I want to create plays that provide multiple avenues for disabled creatives to bring their full selves and experiences to the table. I write complex, meaty roles for disabled people because I want to see the many talented disabled actors in this world get to play roles where they don’t have to mask or hide their disabilities.”

Founded in 2023, Neurodivergent Plays - previously known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors. Learn more at www.neurodivergentplays.com or by following @neurodivergentplays on Instagram and Facebook.

Scroll below for upcoming events.

An Institution

Written by Dan Takacs

Directed by Jaye Hunt

October 18th, 2026 at 4pm

When a graduate student reports to her favorite professor that she has just witnessed a kiss between a teacher and a student, the faculty scrambles to control the damage. As the rumor circulates, the favorite professor discovers that she can use this situation to advance her career -- by selling out her student. In the end she must decide if a teacher has a higher responsibility to her students or herself.

Pieta

Written by Brynn N. Hambley

Directed by Ciara Berardi

November 15th, 2026 at 4pm

In a convent hospital in Venice, Italy, the best musicians in the region train under the tutelage of Antonio Vivaldi. Anna Maria, Sophie, Bettina, and Cattina were abandoned at birth, like all the residents, and trained to be world-class musicians. But they keep a secret from their adoring public--they are all disabled. Pieta is a story of identity, queerness, disability, friendship, and the lengths a woman might go to to recover the agency that should’ve always been hers.

End of Year Holiday Fundraiser

December 2026 - Time and Location TBD

Follow us on Instagram @neurodivergentplays for updates on our upcoming Holiday Fundraiser!

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© 2026 Neurodivergent Plays

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104

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