Music at Co-Cath to Stage CHARPENTIER CHRISTMAS in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

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Music at Co-Cath (MACC) continues its 2026–2027 season, That We Are Here Is a Miracle, with Charpentier Christmas, featuring Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Messe de minuit pour Noël (H.9) and Pastorale sur la Naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ (H.482–483).

Performances will take place Wednesday, December 9 and Thursday, December 10, 2026, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights.

Drawing from beloved French Christmas melodies and the rich musical language of the Baroque era, Charpentier Christmas pairs Charpentier's joyful Messe de minuit pour Noël with his luminous Pastorale sur la Naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ. Together, these two masterworks celebrate the wonder of the Nativity through music that is at once intimate, festive, and deeply moving.

Through immersive choral theater, Music at Co-Cath transforms the Co-Cathedral into a place of beauty, reflection, and shared celebration.

While so much of modern life is experienced individually through screens, Christmas remains one of the few moments when communities still gather to sing, listen, and celebrate together. Charpentier Christmas embraces that tradition, inviting audiences into a living experience of music that unfolds uniquely with every performance.

'Christmas is one of the few moments in our culture when people still instinctively gather around music, tradition, and shared stories,' says Artistic Director Alejandro Zuleta. 'Charpentier understood that celebration has the power to bring people together across generations. These works remind us that joy is not something we experience alone. It is something we create together.'

As the second chapter of That We Are Here Is a Miracle, Charpentier Christmas explores the act of gathering, reminding us that celebration becomes most meaningful when it is shared.

Performance Information

Charpentier Christmas

Marc-Antoine Charpentier

Messe de minuit pour Noël (H.9)

Pastorale sur la Naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ (H.482–483)

Wednesday, December 9, 2026; 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 10, 2026; 7:30 PM

Location

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

856 Pacific Street

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Tickets

Free and open to all. Reservations recommended.

Reserve tickets: www.maccbrooklyn.org

About Music at Co-Cath (MACC)

Music at Co-Cath is an acclaimed immersive choral theater ensemble based at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Through innovative productions that blend live music, storytelling, movement, and theatrical imagination, MACC reimagines sacred music as a living art form that is welcoming, multicultural, intellectually engaging, and deeply human.

Every performance is free and open to the public, ensuring world-class artistry remains accessible to all while fostering meaningful community through shared artistic experiences.

Learn more at maccbrooklyn.org or follow @maccbrooklyn on Instagram.

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