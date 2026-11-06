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Moti Margolin and Emily Louise Perkins to Stage FOURTH AVENUE (BROOKLYN) at Old Stone House

Performances will run November 12-22.

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Moti Margolin and Emily Louise Perkins to Stage FOURTH AVENUE (BROOKLYN) at Old Stone House

Emily Louise Perkins (The Oregon Trail, Home/Sick) and Moti Margolin (most recently seen in NCIS: NYC, elsewhere in Grand Theft Auto IV, Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Netflix's forthcoming "The Roman") will bring their site-specific play, Fourth Avenue (Brooklyn), to Park Slope's historic Old Stone House for a limited engagement.

A tight, fast-paced 45-minute one-act, Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn follows a lifelong Brooklyn resident turned park ranger who watches his childhood home demolished for high-rise luxury real estate development. He decides to take matters into his own hands. The play serves as a poetic but gritty exploration of a changing borough. As the buildings go up, the people change.

Following workshop presentations at Brooklyn's Spoke The Hub and The Performance Project in the Lower East Side, this run marks the play's official fully-staged Brooklyn homecoming.

The production features Moti Margolin, recognized as the voice and motion-capture actor behind the iconic villain Dimitri Rascalov in Rockstar Games' mega-hit Grand Theft Auto IV, as well as having been a 10-year veteran ringside commentator for WWE international broadcasts, stars alongside co-creator, writer and longtime downtown darling Emily Louise Perkins.

Performances will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 8:00 PM, Friday, November 13 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 PM, Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, November 22 at 2:00 PM.

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