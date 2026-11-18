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House of Yes will present the return of its annual Xmas Spectacular, a genre-defying holiday production now in its 14th year. An unconventional alternative to traditional holiday entertainment, the show brings together an ensemble of New York City performers for a theatrical adventure celebrating the absurdity, magic and meaning of the holiday season. Performances will run December 4th - 19th.

This year's production begins at La Gaydia Airport, where a freak blizzard grounds every departing flight, leaving four stranded travelers to drown their sorrows in spiked eggnog at the airport bar. When a seemingly innocent search for the smoking lounge takes an unexpected turn, the unlikely companions find themselves on a psychedelic journey through time, space and their own psyches.

Along the way, they confront their deepest fears, discover uncomfortable truths and rediscover what matters most about the holidays. (Spoiler: it's not the presents.)

Written by Peter Mercury and Pixel the Drag Jester, directed by Violenza and directed and choreographed by Juan Pablo Alba Dennis, the production brings its fantastical narrative to life through circus arts, burlesque, dance, drag, comedy and theatrical spectacle.

For its 14th edition, the House of Yes Xmas Spectacular continues its tradition of queering the holidays, offering audiences an opportunity to celebrate outside the confines of conventional holiday programming. Equal parts theatrical experience, variety show and fever dream, the production is a celebration of imagination, connection and the joy of embracing the unexpected.

The cast features Allegra Meshuggah, Beatriz BB, Eli Rose, Jon Joni, Juan Pablo Alba Dennis, Marcos Antonio, Peter Mercury, Pixel the Drag Jester, Queen Ravenden, Queerly Femmetastic, Samuel Paulish, and Violenza.

The creative team includes writers Peter Mercury and Pixel the Drag Jester, director Violenza, director/choreographer Juan Pablo Alba Dennis, Costume Designer Allegra Meshuggah, and sound designer Eli Rose.

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