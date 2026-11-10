Exponential Festival 2027 Tickets Go on Sale for Brooklyn Theatre Festival

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The Exponential Festival has announced that tickets are now on sale for its 2027 season, marking the Brooklyn-based performing arts festival's 12th anniversary.

The annual festival, which presents and promotes theatrical performances created by New York-based artists, will feature 19 productions and hundreds of performances by dozens of lead artists at venues throughout Brooklyn this winter.

Tickets are available through the festival's website, where audiences can explore individual production pages featuring performance descriptions, dates, times, locations, and ticketing information. Many productions offer tickets at multiple pricing tiers.

A complete chronological schedule of performances is also available through the festival's online calendar.

The festival has additionally announced that Nic Adams, who joined its administration in 2017, will step down as Producing Director following the 2027 season.

"This season will be my last time producing Exponential," said Adams. "After my departure, Co-Directors Bailey Williams and Nurit Chinn will remain in their positions. Working with the board of directors and myself, this duo has already begun enacting a succession plan and redistributing my responsibilities. I have so much faith in them, in the idea of this festival, and in this community."

Bailey Williams and Nurit Chinn will continue serving as Co-Directors, working with the festival's board of directors to implement the leadership transition.

The Exponential Festival supports New York-based theater artists by presenting work across multiple Brooklyn venues, providing a platform for independent and experimental performance.

For tickets, the full 2027 lineup, performance schedules, and additional information, visit The Exponential Festival's official website.

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