Dean Norris and Kate Micucci to Guest on GO FACT YOURSELF Live at Littlefield

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"Breaking Bad" star DEAN NORRIS and "Big Bang Theory" star Kate Micucci will guest on a live-audience recording of the NPR pop culture trivia show Go Fact Yourself on Sunday afternoon at 2pm at Littlefield in Brooklyn. A separate recording will follow on Monday night at the JCC in Manhattan with guests Gina Gershon and Michael Ian Black.

Go Fact Yourself is the popular pop culture trivia show from NPR station LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith Van Straaten (Ask Me Another) and Helen Hong (Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me), the show challenges celebrity guests to answer questions about their self-proclaimed areas of expertise. Just when they think they have the answers, a surprise expert joins the conversation to put their knowledge to the test. The result is an unpredictable mix of comedy, conversation, and surprising discoveries, recorded in front of a live audience.

DEAN NORRIS is best known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, a role which he reprised in the spinoff series Better Call Saul. He has appeared in countless other movies and shows, among them Terminator 2, Total Recall, and Under the Dome. He is a Harvard graduate and co-author author of the new book Do What You're Gonna Do - The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad, which will be available for purchase and signing after the show.

Kate Micucci is an Emmy-nominated musician, actress (Big Bang Theory/ Garfunkel and Oates/ Scooby Doo) and author. Her debut book, THE MONSTER AND PUPPET SHOW, is part of the Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! series created by Mo Willems. You might find Kate singing original songs among puppets or painting art on trash in the streets of New York City.

Go Fact Yourself is produced by LAist, Southern California's largest NPR station, and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network, known for programs including Bullseye. The show celebrates curiosity, deep-cut knowledge, and the unexpected connections between pop culture and the people who know it best.

The live recording is produced in collaboration with Maximum Fun and LAist and hosted at Littlefield in Brooklyn. More info and tickets at gofactyourself.net

About Go Fact Yourself

Go Fact Yourself is a pop culture trivia show from NPR station LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong, the show quizzes celebrity guests on their areas of expertise and introduces surprise experts who help reveal just how much they really know. Recorded in front of a live audience, the show combines comedy, celebrity stories, and unexpected facts. More at gofactyourself.net

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