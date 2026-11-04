Crossing Over: A Queer Cabaret to Bring LGBTQ+ Musicians to Bushwick Studio

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Witness death and celebrate change at Crossing Over.

Dr. Christopher Cayari, Dr. Felix Graham, and Caitlyn Duer lead a group of LGBTQ+ musical artists across genres and eras. Their journey bridges emo, ranchera, and Appalachian gothic in a subversive search for rebirth.

This unique cabaret will feature incredible musicians, including:

John Urban, collaborative pianist

Randy Polumbo, vocalist and guitarist

Gen Moonen, bassist

Laura Nesson, fiddle

Special guests: TRANScend Ambassadors members

EVENT DETAILS

Join your favorite Queer musicians at 7:00pm Saturday, November 21, in a private studio in Bushwick. Purchase tickets here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/singwithdrfelix/2503373

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Christopher Cayari

Dr. Christopher Cayari (he/they; @DrCayari on social media) is an associate professor at Purdue University West Lafayette-Indianapolis. They specialize in the popular music vocal styles of jazz, show choir, and musical theater. He has maintained a private voice studio since 2000, now located in the Chicago Loop, West Lafayette, IN., and online. Christopher is an accomplished researcher-performer who blends research and art through autoethnography, a way to research society through exploring one's own lived experiences. Their trans and queer research has been published in top tier journals and handbooks. His one-person musical theater research revues have been performed across the US, Canada, and the UK. Their show, Picture at a Gender Exhibition, premiered at the Musical Theater Educators Alliance International conference in 2023 at Open Jar Studios in New York City and won the 2026 Outstanding Audio/Visual Project from the International Society for Autoethnography and Narrative Inquiry, and they have also been a featured performer in New York and Chicago for groups like Trans Voices Cabaret, TRANScend Music Foundation of NYC, and the Chicago Cabaret Professionals.

www.drcayari.com

Felix Graham

Felix Graham, ED.D.C.T., is an NYC-based artist, academic and author whose creative and academic work explores the juxtaposition of voice, gender & identity. Dr. Felix provides vocal coaching for trans/GNC singers and leads courses and workshops on trans voice, music & identity, and disability and inclusion in the arts. He is the artistic director & founder of TRANScend Choral & Community Music Foundation – a non-profit dedicated to gender-inclusive music and music education in New York City and home to the TRANScend Ambassadors.

www.felix-graham.com

Caitlyn Duer

Caitlyn Duer specializes in writing across differences, addressing multiple issues simultaneously, and developing cross-movement strategies. Rooted in a place of empathy, Caitlyn received training in interpersonal racial justice intervention techniques and successfully helped secure funding to transition a predominantly white think tank into an important contributor to the racial justice movement. They have deep experience writing on issues as diverse as voting rights, suicide prevention, racial justice, economic inequality, LGBTQ identity, and reproductive rights.

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